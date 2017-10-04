Ajasin, catalyst of Awolowo’s free education, says Akintoye

A Professor of History, Banji Akintoye, yesterday extolled the virtues of the first civilian Governor of the old Ondo State, Pa Michael Ajasin, describing him as catalyst behind the memorable free education programme initiated by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the Western Region.

The scholar said this at the University of Ibadan during the 2017 conference organised by the Ajasin Foundation in conjunction with the Department of Arts and Social Science Education, University of Ibadan as well as Department of Arts Education of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the transition of the late politician.

Speaking on the topic: “Chief Adekunle Ajasin: Leader of Exemplary Qualities”, Akintoye noted that when Action Group (AG) founded by Awolowo asked for suggestions on how to achieve rapid expansion of education, Ajasin was the one that brought the idea of educational development, which he had nursed “since his university days in Britain, and the party happily adopted them.”

According to him, the educational developmental ideas included “a programme of free primary education and Modern Schools as well as the idea of two-year Teacher Training Colleges aimed at speeding up the provision of teachers for the free public schools.

The Western Region, already experiencing some educational lead among the regions of Nigeria, immediately shot far ahead, not only in Nigeria but in all of Africa.

