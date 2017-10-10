Ajasin varsity, a research hub in Nigeria – Minister

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has reiterated that Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State has become the hub of scientific and technological development research in the country.

Onu, who lauded the rising profile of the institution as a citadel of knowledge in research, said the feat necessitated the choice of the university as the South-West Centre for the National Bio-Technology Development.

The Minister disclosed this during a stakeholders’ workshop on “Application of Bio-Informatics Tools in Drug Design, Discovery and Development,” organised by the Centre for Genomics Research and Innovation, National Bio-Technology Development Agency (CGRI/NABDA) in collaboration with the Centre for Bio-Computing and Drug Development, at the university.

The minister, who was represented by Mr. Abayomi Oguntunde, a Pharmacist, said: “I am highly impressed by the quality of research in this university. I never knew that we have gone this far in Nigeria, especially coming from Adekunle Ajasin University.

“I must say that the newer and younger universities are doing better in the area of research activities than some of the older ones; probably because they are putting in more efforts or that the young researchers are putting in more efforts and dynamic than the older professors, who seem to have lost all motivation for further researches.”

The Minister, however, advocated collaboration between government-owned research centres and universities in order to achieve the desired goals of national scientific and technological development.

He also called for research, which aimed at solving identified societal problems, even as he sought a stronger collaboration with local industries and entrepreneurs in order to avoid the pitfall of local industries not taking advantage of the results from research centres and the universities.

While welcoming participants and guests to the workshop, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Olugbenga Ige, noted that ground-breaking research is inevitable for developing the society.

He said the university would leave no stone unturned in the quest to engaging in research that would solve societal problems.

