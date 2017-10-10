Ajimobi tasks leaders on Nigeria’s unity

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State yesterday said that celebration of Nigeria’s 57th independence was worth it for the reason that the country still remains as one nation in the face of diversity and many challenges facing it.

He said yesterday at the Oja’Ba Central Mosque where Muslim Judges converged for the New Legal Year.

He was represented by Commissioner for Health, Dr. Azeez Adeduntan. Ajimobi further stated that the country had remained strong in the abiding faith that there would be a better tomorrow for Nigerians should they continue to work at the country’s dream for a greater Nigeria.

He used the occasion to give assessment of his administration in the last six years, saying, “Oyo State government in the last six and half years is proud of the positive impact of our government in the transformation and development of major sectors across every geo political zones of our State.

“As you are probably aware we have since redoubled our effort with the recent flag- off of other landmark roads and other infrastructural projects across our state,” Azeez said.

The Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Revd Joseph Akinfenwa, in his sermon at the St. James’ Cathedral, Oke Bola, Ibadan, remarked that 2018 would determine whether Nigeria would still be together as a nation and not 2019 as being speculated by some people.

Like this: Like Loading...