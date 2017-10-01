Akano: Seaman who lowered and was lifted

Ogbomosho is home to notable names in the Nigerian military, which has played a prominent role in the history of the nation. From Brigadier Benjamin Adekunle (late), the Third Marine Commandos Commander, to Col. Shittu Alao, the second indigenous Chief of Air Staff. Even Chief Ladoke Akintola was a general in political garb as his title Aare Onakakanfo showed. Then there is Salaudeen Adegboyega Akano.

Clearly, the name hardly rings a bell but he holds a very unique place in the history of this nation. Ordinary Seaman Akano was tasked with the historic duty of lowering the British flag, the Union Jack, and hoisting the Green White Green to herald the independence of Nigeria from the United Kingdom on October 1, 1960. From that moment, he almost lost his real name as the sobriquet, ‘Akano Jack’, took over.

But for those who love stories with happy endings, Akano did not end up as an ordinary naval rating. He later got his commission and retired from the Nigerian Navy as a one-star general: Commodore Salaudeen Akano. However, virtually everything about his life centred on October 1, although Akano was born on June 2, 1939, in Burutu. His birthdays could not have been celebrated as much as his great day.

Ironically, the man was so much attached to our date of independence that eventually when death came calling, Akano decided to die on October 1, 2001 in his Ogbomosho home town.

Time of death was recorded at 5.00am! It is also significant that Akano acted as governor of his state of birth. He was acting governor of Bendel State in August 1986, when Governor John Mark Inienger was away. Burutu was part of the old Bendel State at the time. It is also interesting that Akano was born close to the sea, became a seaman and ended up commanding the closest Naval Base to Burutu, NNS Uriapele.

As Acting Governor, Akano is best remembered for the role he played following a traffic accident on Sunday August 10, 1986; when two luxury buses belonging to Ekesons and Ijeoma collided head-on around Ogan, Abudu, along the Benin-Asaba highway, leaving over 100 persons dead.

He personally mobilised emergency efforts with Police Commissioner, Casmir Akagbosu. If the credit of hoisting the Nigerian flag goes to Akano, the man who ordered him to do the job remains Lt. Commander O.Z. Chiazor. He was Parade Commander on Independence Day. The naval officer was commissioned as the First African officer of the Canadian Navy.

Remarkably, that day surely belonged to the Navy as the Army was consigned to be purely ‘onlookers’. Commodore R.A. Kennedy, Head of the Nigerian Navy, could not have been happier, as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigeria Army, Major General Norman Forster played a ‘supporting cast’ as an ‘onlooker’. Just at that time, the first batch of Army officers to be trained in Nigeria was passing out.

The Nigeria Military Training College (NMTC), Kaduna, was established earlier in the year and the pioneer cadets began sixmonth training on April 1. Before that move, Nigerian officers had to begin their training to become officers at Teshie in Ghana.

The NMTC pioneers included: Yakubu Danjuma, Alani Akinrinade, Samuel Ogbemudia, David Bamigboye, Martin Adamu, Emmanuel Abisoye and Ben Gbulie. Others were Godwin Alabi-Isama, Ignatius Obeya, Simeon Uwakwe, Ayo Ariyo, Sule Apolo, Pius Eromobor and Joseph Ihedigbo. However, three years later, when newly independent Nigeria became a Republic, the Army took over the parade duties.

Lt. Col Yakubu Gowon, Adjutant General, Nigeria Army, was Parade Commander on October 1, 1963 when the Republic was born. Commodore Kennedy saluted as Acting Army GOC, Brig. Gen. J.A. Mackenzie observed proceedings. October 1 has come to represent a lot to many Nigerians.

Incidentally, that date had first sprung up six years before independence in 1954. It was the day the British Secretary of State for the Colonies, Sir Alan Lennox-Boyd, appointed governors for the three regions of the country. Sir Clement John Pleass for the Eastern Region, Sir Bryan Sharwood-Smith for the Northern Region and Sir John Dalzell Rankins for the West.

Day Ebitu Ukiwe dared his boss

Like a recurring decimal, October 1 again hugged the limelight in 1986, when on that day, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe dared his boss, President Ibrahim Babangida. That year, the Independence Day celebrations were moved to Abuja from its traditional base of Lagos, where it had held since independence. Ukiwe, as Chief of General Staff (CGS), was the Number Two citizen under the then military government hierarchy.

However, the trio of Domkat Bali, Sani Abacha and Babangida, all Generals, decided to play games with him because they all outranked him. Ukiwe’s Navy rank of Commodore was the equivalent rank to the army rank of Brigadier General –a clear few number of stars less than theirs!

However, the Ochiagha Abiriba (Ebitu Ukiwe’s traditional title) would have none of it, because it was obvious they planned to relegate him to the Number Three position, which meant he had to be seated before them and not the other way round!

Rather than face this challenge to his position, he bluntly refused to travel even after an advance party had arrived Abuja to prepare for his arrival. Babangida appeared at the parade ground wearing the uniform of a Navy Admiral. Five days after this attempted slight, on October 6, Ukiwe was removed, after rejecting a demotion to the position of Chief of Naval Staff.

Day IBB offered Ndubuisi Kanu his reading glasses

In a clear attempt to placate the East, another navy man, Ndubuisi Kanu, was hurriedly asked to come to be sworn in as member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council.

In his haste, he forgot his glasses -maybe deliberately. And when asked to sign the papers confirming his new position, he tried to point out that he would not be able to because he was not with his glasses. But trust ‘Maradona’ IBB, he would have none of that and promptly offered him his own glasses!

October 1 birthdays

The fixation with October 1 also continued under the late General Abacha, who chose October 1, 1996, to create six more states. On that day Ebonyi, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Gombe, Nasarawa and Zamfara were born. Many years later, the Ijaw of Bayelsa celebrated him through his wife, Maryam.

October 1 is the birthday of Air Vice Marshal Al Amin Daggash, the first Chief of Defence Staff to come from the Airforce. He was born in 1942. His father, Musa Daggash, was one of the Super Permanent Secretaries. The younger Daggash attended Abeokuta Grammar School, the same school as General Olusegun Obasanjo, who handed over power to President Shehu Shagari on October 1, 1979.

Finally but not the last, Independence Ogunewe, a member of the House of Representatives (2003-2011), was born on the day Nigeria gained her Independence – October 1.

His uncle, David, then an Army Lieutenant, was at the Parade Ground marching for the freedom just granted to the new nation on October 1, 1960.

Like this: Like Loading...