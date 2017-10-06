Akeredolu to residents: Don’t panic over Boko Haram infiltration

Babatope Okeowo

Akure

Following arrest and confession of a Boko Haram suspect, Mohammed Bashir that members of the dreaded group were scattered across Ondo State with a mandate to launch attacks, the state government yesterday asked residents not to panic.

The state government in a statement by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Yemi Olowolabi assured the people of adequate security.

Bashir, who was arrested on Sunday during the 57th Independent Anniversary of Nigeria at Isua-Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government area of the State by men of the State Police Command, said they were planning to strike when he was arrested by the law enforcement agents.

Bashir was arrested where Idris Babawo, aka Dikko was arrested last week. Babawo was number 156 on the wanted list of the military.

However, Olowolabi said Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had assured people of the state of adequate security of their lives and property.

The commissioner said Akeredolu urged the people to go about their daily businesses without panic as the government was fully prepared to ensure that there would not be any security breach, assuring that nothing would tamper with their security, saying that the fact that Mohammed Bashir was apprehended at Isua Akoko by security personnel before carrying out the dastardly act had shown that the government was on top of security situation everywhere in the State.

