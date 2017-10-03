Akwa Ibom gov visits Katsina, preaches unity

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, yesterday pledged his commitment towards the peace and unity of the country.

The governor spoke at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Usman, when he led his executive council members on a visit to Katsina State.

He said the two sister-states of Akwa Ibom and Katsina, created same day, had planned to mark their 30th anniversary celebrations in a special way and that was why they both agreed to come together to celebrate it.

Emmanuel said: “I think we have a lot of destiny between these two states and it is our renewed hope that what we are building on today, we will take it to the highest level.”

The governor said he appreciated the true sense of leadership that the emirate council had demonstrated in fostering unity in the country, especially through statements and positions of the council on some burning national issues.

He also expressed his appreciation to the emirate council and the government and people of Katsina State for their accommodating spirit of indigenes of Akwa Ibom posted to the state for the national youth service as they were now beginning to speak Hausa language and were assured of the safety of Katsina State’s indigenes serving in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking further, Emmanuel said intermarriages between the two states will further cement the bond of unity of the two states as no man on earth determined where he was born.

The governor assured the people of Katsina of his government’s unflinching support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

On his part, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, said what Katsina State had started with Akwa Ibom should be emulated by other states. He warned the people not to allow the elites to divide the country, assuring that both states were committed to take the bond of their creations to another level.

Like this: Like Loading...