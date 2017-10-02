Alanamu, ex-ICPC nominee, goes on trial for N182m fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned Saadu Alanamu, a former nominee to the board of the agency, before a Kwara state high court for N182m fraud.

In August, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who was acting president at the time, named Alanamu as one of the nominees to the board of the ICPC.

But he was later dropped alongside Maimuna Aliyu after reports revealed they were being investigated for corruption by the commission.

In a statement issued by Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC spokesperson, the agency said Alanamu, who was the chairman of the governing council of Kwara State Polytechnic, was arraigned last week for allegedly receiving a bribe of N5m from a contractor.

The commission said it filed an eight-count charge of corruption against Alanamu and Salman Sulaiman, chief executive of Namylas Nigeria Limited, who gave him the bribe, before Mahmud Abdulgafar, justice of the court.

It alleged that Alanamu, who was also the chairman of Kwara State Polytechnic Tenders Board, received the bribe on February 11, 2015 as a reward for awarding a contract to Sulaiman, who is his friend.

The commission also said the accused person awarded a contract for the construction and furnishing of an auditorium in Kwara State Polytechnic at the cost of N182,369,625.00 to the company of his crony which was not qualified to execute the project.

The ICPC said Sulaiman was charged for bribing a government official for the award of contract to his company, “thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 9(1) (a) and punishable under section 9(1) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000”.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges, and they were granted bail in the sum of N2m with two sureties in like sum each while one of the sureties each must have a landed piece of property in Ilorin.

The judge adjourned the case till October 12 for pre-trial hearing.

