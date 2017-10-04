Alleged N1.5bn scam: Court dismisses Senator Nwaoboshi’s application 

Justice Abdul-Azeez Anka of a Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed an application by the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, seeking to vacate the order for the temporary forfeiture of his property.

The judge had on April 24 , while ruling on an ex-parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ordered the temporary forfeiture of a 12-storey building belonging to the senator to the Federal Government over an alleged N1.5 billion contract scam. The building was said to be located at 27, Marine Road, Apapa.

The EFCC alleged that Nwaoboshi laundered part of N1.5billion, which he fraudulently obtained from Delta State, through a company known as Suiming Nig. Ltd.

Joined with Nwaoboshi in the application were his two companies; Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Bilderberg Enterprises Limited.

In his arguments over the application seeking to discharge the forfeiture order, Nwaoboshi’s lawyer Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN) accused the EFCC of concealing material facts in obtaining the order.

According to him, the failure of the commission to comply with the EFCC Act is fatal to its case and has robbed the court of jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The silk added that the temporary forfeiture violated his client’s right to own property as guaranteed by Section 43 of the 1999 Constitution.

He expressed fears that it has become dangerous for citizens if the state can sieze their property at will without instituting criminal proceedings against them.

Idigbe while insisting that mere suspicion of crime was not a valid reason to attach a property maintained that there is nothing linking money from the contract to the property.

He further disclosed that the case was an abuse of court process as there is a pending case at the Federal High Court in Asaba on the same issue.

“The case in Asaba predated this order. They should have disclosed to your lordship the existence of that case,” Idigbe said.

While urging the court to dismiss the application, the anti-graft agency maintained that Nwaoboshi laundered part of the sum of N1.5billion, which he fraudulently obtained from Delta State, through a company known as Suiming Nigeria Limited, to purchase the property.

In a counter affidavit to the senator’s application which deposed to by an operative of the commission, Garuba Abubakar, it was averred that Nwaoboshi, a former Delta State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), got a contract through his company, Bilderberg Enterprises Ltd, to supply new construction equipment for the State Direct Labour Agency at N1,580,000,000.

The company was said to have imported and supplied used construction equipment rather than brand new ones despite receiving full payment.

EFCC alleged that Nwaoboshi, with the proceeds, bought the building from Delta State Government at the sum of N805million in the name of Golden Touch Construction Projects Ltd, even when he had no “visible legitimate business venture to generate the amount spent to purchase the said property.”

According to the anti-graft agency, Nwaoboshi has 20 bank accounts which he operates in Nigeria, while the companies directly linked to him also maintain another 20.

The anti-graft agency further argued that the interim forfeiture order granted by the court was to preserve the property from being dissipated.

The EFCC further disclosed that, “A criminal charge will most likely be preferred against the respondents at the conclusion of investigation. As part of our investigation procedure, the first respondent (Nwaoboshi) will be invited very soon after having assembled all incriminating evidence against him before charging him and other to court”.

The commission also faulted claims by the senator that he sold the property to Suiming Nigeria, saying the company actually belongs to him.

“The first respondent is the alter ego of Suiming Nigeria as contained in his Asset Declaration Form. First respondent controls the affairs of Suiming Nigeria Ltd, the second (Golden Touch Construction) and third (Bilderberg Enterprises) respondents but deliberately hides his identity.

“The purported transaction between the second respondent and Suiming Electricals Ltd is a transaction done by one and same person, the first respondent, which is typical of money laundering scheme”, EFCC argued.

However, delivering judgement on the matter yesterday, Justice Anka noted that, in the current action, the EFCC has put its intention to manifestation and as such there has been no abuse of court’s process in the filing of the action.

The judge said it would be wrong to interfere with the anti-graft agency’s investigation process or make pronouncements which will hinder, or be perceived as hindering the performance of its statutory duties.

“Investigation activities will not be stopped by the court against the agency while it is carrying out its statutory duties; this will amount to pre-empting the investigative powers of the agency.

“On the whole, the application of the applicant fails and is accordingly dismissed. All parties have a right of appeal” Justice Anka held

