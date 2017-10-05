Alleged N22.8bn fraud: Amosu’s bail under threat as surety withdraws

The bail granted a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Adesola Amosu (rtd.) on June 29, 2016, by Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos upon his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N22.8 billion fraud is now under threat as one of the sureties who stood in for him has applied to withdraw his suretyship.

The surety, Mr. John Okeke, appeared before the judge on Thursday seeking to retrieve the title documents of his landed property, which he had deposited in the court’s custody to secure bail for Amosu.

Addressing the court after the case was called, the surety told Justice Idris that he had requested that the title document of his landed property be returned to him since April because he had an urgent need of it.

“I submitted a letter five months ago. I have been trying to withdraw the documents since April. I want to use it for family reasons,” he said.

He was later assured by the judge that he would get the document as soon as the court finishes all that needed to be done.

“You can withdraw as soon as the court finishes with the process of withdrawal. Your documents will be released to you,” Justice Idris said.

Amosu’s lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) had earlier informed the court that all the documents needed to allow another surety to come in has been sent to the EFCC except the statement of means of the surety.

The silk expressed his concern at the EFCC’s demand for the new surety’s statement of means saying this is a departure from the old system where a surety is expected to sworn to an affidavit of means.

While assuring that the statement will be ready in a fortnight, Ayorinde urged the court to accept the documents that are presently available so as to forestall a situation whereby his client will not have a surety to replace Mr. Okeke.

“The issue of the statement of means is a new introduction to the bail conditions. What we had before was just an affidavit of means. The statement will be prepared in the next 14 days but we don’t want to expose our client. So, we plead with the court to accept what we have now pending when the issue of the statement of means will be resolved”, he said.

In his response, EFCC’s lawyer, Nnaemeka Omewa, the commission is ready to do its bits once all necessary documents are turned in by the defendant.

After listening to submissions of parties, Justice Idris directed Amosu to perfect his bail within seven days .

Further hearing in the trial of Amosu and other accused persons was however stalled owing to the absence of the lead prosecuting counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, who was said to have gone for a matter at the Court of Appeal.

The matter has been adjourned to November 7 and 8 for continuation of trial.

It would be recalled that Amosu was granted bail by the judge in the sum of N500 million with two sureties in like sum.

According to the judge, the sureties who must be owners of landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court are to sworn to an affidavit of means.

Justice Idris equally directed that the title documents of the property must be deposited with the registrar of the court.

Amosu was arraigned by the anti-graft agency alongside Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun, Air Commodore Gbadebo Owodunni Olugbenga and eight companies over alleged N22.8 billion fraud.

The companies are: Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd, Mcallan Oil And Gas Ltd, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Ltd, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Ltd, Deegee Oil and Gas Ltd, Timsegg Investment Ltd and Solomon Health Care Ltd.

