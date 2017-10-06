Alleged N4.7bn fraud: Oyo official to tender documents in Ladoja’s trial 

An official of the Oyo State Government will next week Monday tender some documents in the on-going trial of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja and one of his aides, Waheed Akanbi, over alleged N4.7 billion fraud at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

During Friday’s proceedings, Akanbi’s lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, attempted to tender the documents which he claimed were essential for the defence of his client.

EFCC’s lawyer, Oluwafemi Olabisi, was however opposed to the admissiblity of the documents on the ground that no proper foundation has been laid by Olumide-Fusika.

At this juncture, Olumide-Fusika urged the court to summon an official of Oyo State Government to appear in court for the purpose of properly tendering the documents as exhibits.

He claimed the documents were supplied by the Oyo State Government.

In the absence of any opposition to the request by Ladoja’s lawyer, Bolaji Onilenla, trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, adjourned further hearing to next week Monday to allow the appearance of the government official to tender the documents.

The former governor was on December 14, 2016, re-arraigned by the anti-graft agency alongside one of his aides, Chief Waheed Akanbi, on an 8-count charge of money laundering contrary to Section 17(a) and punishable under Section 14(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004.

The anti-graft agency had earlier in November 2008 arraigned the duo on a 10-count charge over the alleged offence before Justice Ramat Mohammed, who was then serving at the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

Some of the counts against the accused persons read as thus:

“That you Chief Rasheed Ladoja and Waheed Akanbi, sometimes in 2007, at Ibadan Oyo State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court converted the sum of N1, 932,940,032.48, property of Oyo State Government, through the account of Heritage Apartments Limited at GTB, which sum you knew represented the proceeds of crime with the aim of concealing the nature of the proceeds of the said crime and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 14(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004.

“That you, Chief Rasheed Ladoja sometimes in 2007, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court used the sum of N728, 600,000.00 knowing that the money represented the proceeds of a criminal conduct with the aim of concealing the nature of the proceeds of the said crime and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 16(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004.

“That you Chief Rasheed Ladoja, sometimes in 2007, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court removed the sum of £600,000 from Nigeria and gave same to one, Bimpe Ladoja, in London knowing that the amount represented proceeds of a criminal conduct with the aim of concealing the nature of the proceeds of the said crime and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 16(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004”.

Like this: Like Loading...