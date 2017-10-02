Allow use of Hijabs in Ogun public schools – Muslim community

The Muslim Community in Ogun State yesterday called on the state government to allow its female children in public schools to use head cover otherwise known as ‘Hijab.’

It urged the Governor Ibikunle Amosun administration to release a circular mandating school heads to allow Muslim female students in public schools to use headcovers on their school uniforms.

The Muslim Community, which comprises Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Ogun Area Unit and League of Imams and Alfas in the state, made the call while inaugurating the Muslim Students Parents Forum.

In attendance at the Forum held at the Egba Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta were the state Chairman, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Abdur-Rasheed Mayaleke, Secretary of the League, Sheikh, Tajudeen Adewunmi, National President, National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Kamaldeen Akintunde, former National Coordinator of Dawah Front of Nigeria, Dr Rabiu Kushimo and the Ameer of MSSN B Zone, Mushafau Alaran, among others.

At the event, some parents alleged that most of the school principals and teachers in the state often molest any female student found using head cover.

They argued that Muslims have the right to practise their religion anywhere and should not be restricted under whatever guise.

In his opening remarks, Sheik Adewunmi urged the gathering to be united in fighting against the alleged victimization, stressing that the nation’s constitution permitted freedom of religion.

“We should be allowed to use hijab in schools, our children have the rights to use it. Why preventing them from using it? It is part of the religion. We must join hands to say no to victimisation,” he said.

The Muslim community later issued a communiqué, where its members also resolved that “the teaching of Islamic Studies should be sustained in all public schools.”

The communiqué read, “That Muslim females should use hijabs in their various schools without any form of hindrance or victimisation.

“The congregation adopts white cloth material as hijab for the use of Muslim females in all public schools in Ogun State.

“Islam as a religion frowns vehemently against nudity. As such, the uniforms of Muslim Students should be fit and long enough to protect their nudity.

“No Muslim Student should be forced to go through the practice of other religions such as being forced to use the Christian Songs of Praise and other Hymn books on the Assembly, or forcing them to accept the distribution of the New Testament Bible and Holy Communion in schools.

“The Muslim Students Parents Forum has been inaugurated by this meeting and shall be a decision-making body for issues affecting Muslims in schools.”

A member of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Iskil Lawal, who spoke on behalf of the government, promised to deliver the message to the appropriate quarters.

He appealed to the Muslim community to remain calm over the Hijab issue, assuring that the state government would address the matter.

