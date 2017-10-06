Amaechi: FG needs $16bn to transform transport sector

The Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has said that $16 billion is required by the Federal Government to carry out major interventions that will transform the transport sector. Some of the interventions include the construction of two deep seaports in Bonny, Rivers State and Warri in Delta State.

Amaechi stated this while speaking to State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja. The minister, who was visibly excited about his meeting with the President, noted that Buhari was also very pleased with developments in the transport sector.

He said: “About $16 billion is required to actualise some of the plans government has for the sector, especially construction of two deep seaports in Bonny, Rivers State and Warri, Delta State.

“There are approvals for our sector, but we have to look for the money because the money is not just there. We need about $16 billion and we can’t just pluck that from the sky. We will try and see if we can get Public Private Partnership (PPP), especially as it pertains to the seaports.

“There are two deep seaports that were approved; the Bonny and Warri deep seaports. As for the Port Harcourt railway industrial park, we should also be able to get that done through PPP, even though I doubt if we will be able to get railway as PPP because it is quite expensive.” He disclosed that the Federal Government will, between now and December, purchase additional coaches and locomotives to boost rail transportation across the country.

“The President sleeps and wakes up thinking about our railways. Therefore, I must always see him and tell him how far we have gone. Once he hears the progress that is being made, he feels happy.

“He is also very pleased with what we have done in terms of the narrow gauge, between now and December; we are bringing in more locomotives, coaches and wagons, to ensure efficiency in the narrow gauge.

“We are expecting 10 for Kaduna-Abuja axis and another seven, which will hopefully go to Itakpe-Warri because we believe that by June, that axis should also come alive,” Amaechi added. According to him, government was also considering to also dredge the Calabar seaport, through PPP.

The minister said that the problem of gridlock on the road leading to Apapa Port in Lagos would be over by December. “In terms of the narrow gauge, if not for a hitch, we would have commenced trucking cargo from Apapa seaport to Ebute-Metta- Lagos and takeaway the challenges we are having with that Apapa grid and bad road. That will happen before December,” Amaechi announced.

