Ambode approves recruitment of 500 teachers

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the weekend approved recruitment of additional 500 teachers to boost education sector in the state. Ambode, who was awarded the coveted ‘Best Teachers’ Friendly Governor of the year by the Nigeria Union of Teachers during the World Teachers Day celebration in Abuja on Thursday, thanked the teachers’ union for finding him worthy for the honour, saying his determination to reposition the state’s education sector was firm and strong.

National President of the teachers’ union, Comrade Micheal Olukoya had announced the award, saying Ambode had remained one of the very few governors in the country who had continued to provide enabling environment for teaching and learning in schools while also prioritizing teachers’ welfare and rewarding hard work. In a statement issued by Director, Public Affairs of the state’s Ministry of Education, Mr. Adesegun Ogundeji, the teachers recruitment would be limited to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) holders in core Science Subjects of Mathematics, Computer Science, and others including English, Yoruba, French, Creative Arts and Home Economics.

The statement reads in part: “The governor also announced the approval of the promotion of primary school teachers to Grade Level 17 in order for them to be at par with their counterparts in the civil service. A decision he noted was unprecedented in the annals of the nation’s education reforms.

“The governor said teachers are the catalyst to realize any meaningful, functional, quality and effective education delivery and as such, his administration has continued to consolidate on the many reforms initiated to adequately empower teachers and appropriately reward them.”

