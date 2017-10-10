Ambode to judges, lawyers: Work to enhance confidence in justice system

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos yesterday told judges and lawyers in the state to have a harmonious work relationship in order to enhance confidence in the administration of justice system.

Besides, he urged major stakeholders in the state justice administration to embrace transparency and accountability in justice delivery system with a view to enhancing confidence in the legal system.

Ambode, who spoke at a service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ in Marina to commemorate the commencement of the 2017/2018 Golden Jubilee New Legal Year of the state’s Judiciary, said the expectations of the citizenry from government were enormous just as it was important for stakeholders to demonstrate patriotism and leadership and work continuously to promote the rule of law with a guaranteed protection of lives and property.

While congratulating members of the State Judiciary, which he described as the busiest in the country, for maintaining high standard of institutional integrity, Ambode said the new legal year would offer another opportunity to reflect on the history and achievements in the justice sector and examine whether efforts were being made to preserve the rich legacy and heritage inherited from great judges and lawyers who in the past had helped in the dispensation of justice.

Ambode said: “Indeed, Lagos State has a general reputation for trailblazing reforms in the justice sector and in many other sectors.

In particular, our Judiciary has earned a status for great integrity and independence over the years and we are proud of it. “The Judiciary since its creation in 1967 has continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

The volume of cases handled by the Judges and Magistrates has necessitated the appointment of additional Judges and Magistrates with improved welfare and continuous infrastructural developments to further enhance the quality of justice delivery in the State.

“The judicial arm of the government remains the only and lasting beacon of hope, fairness, and justice to all citizens while the legal profession has a vital role to play in promoting the cause of justice, protecting human rights and upholding professional standards.”

Meanwhile, Acting Chief Judge, Justice Opeyemi Oke in her speech commended Ambode for his commitment to enhance justice delivery and also create enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

