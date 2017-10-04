Ambode reiterates commitment to elders’ welfare package

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State yesterday assured that his administration would continue to prioritise welfare of the elders and other categories of senior citizens. Speaking at the 2017 International Day of Older Persons held at the State’s secretariat, Ambode who vowed to do everything possible to provide welfare, happiness of older persons through prompt payment of pension, provision of home for elderly among others.

The governor, who spoke through his deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule called on families to ensure their elders didn’t suffer in old age, saying it was payback time to give timely support of parents as younger ones must not renege in making them happy by giving back what they had freely sacrificed for us.

Ambode said: “Let me at this juncture congratulate all older persons in the state for this significant celebration an urge them to continue to foster unity and peace in the state.

The future we all dreamt of is here, it requires collective participation in order to guide the coming generations, maintain the pedestal and excellence of Lagos State all times. Gone are the days when older persons were seen as a burden on the society, they are now increasingly being recognized as assets that should be trapped.”

