Ambode seeks residents’ cooperation on project monitoring

Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday tasked residents in the state to cooperate with the state government in the supervision and monitoring of some of the ongoing projects across the state.

This, the governor said was imperative with a view to ensuring that the projects were completed in good time.

Speaking at the sensitisation on the government’s policies and programme in their domain, Ambode said that stakeholders in his administration and residents should ensure they monitor ongoing projects in their locality but also to ensure that such projects were executed without hindrances from any quarters.

He said: “As stakeholders in this administration, you owe a duty not only to monitor ongoing projects in your locality but also ensure that such projects are executed. You owe it a duty to bring to the notice of the government the abuse of such projects.

Pedestrian bridges shouldn’t be turned to market in your area, illegal refuse dump site must be reported to the appropriate authority and the protection of the newly introduced waste-bins be taken seriously. It is by doing this that we can assist the government.”

