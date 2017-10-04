Amosun sacks MAPOLY Rector as students, lecturers kick

The crisis rocking the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta (MAPOLY) assumed another dimension yesterday as the Ogun State government relieved the institution’s Rector, Prof Oludele Itiola of his appointment.

To replace Itiola, who was hired on November 10, 2013, the state government appointed Mr Ayodeji Salimon Tella as Acting Rector. Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa said in a statement that the decision was part of the general transition programme involving MAPOLY and the new Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH).

New Telegraph gathered that the sacking of the former Rector was fallout of the confusion enveloping over the conversion of the polytechnic to a university by Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Amidst the tension, hundreds of students under the aegis of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Ogun axis, stormed the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, protesting the MAPOLY conundrum and the poor state of education in the state.

In a press release obtained yesterday by our correspondent, the government stated that the appointment of the new rector was “with immediate effect.” The government declared that “the erstwhile Rector is to proceed accordingly on his terminal leave.”

“The state government wishes him the very best in his future endeavours and thanks him for his service to the good people of the state,” it added. Apparently to stave off the backlash, the state government yesterday summoned the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) into an emergency meeting.

The outcome of the meeting was still being awaited as at the time of filing this report. Earlier, students armed with placards staged a rally tagged “Rescue Ogun State Education Campaign (ROSEC)” from the NNPC Mega Station through the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta.

The NANS Chairman, Comrade Olawale Balogun, who led the protest, told Amosun that the students were not happy with the state of education, urging the state government to urgently address the issue. Balogun mentioned the delay in the commencement of second semester examination in MAPOLY, saying the development would affect the career and future of the students.

