Analysts expect DMO to issue more bonds

Despite raising N1.26trillion from sales of bonds in just nine months, hitting the target of N1.25trillion for domestic financing of the 2017 budget deficit, the Debt Management Office (DMO) will likely raise additional funds at auction, analysts at FBNQuest have predicted.

Commenting on last Wednesday’s bond auction, which saw the DMO raising N243.7 billion almost double the amount it had initially sought, the experts in a note obtained by New Telegraph, explained that they were expecting the DMO to raise additional funds because the Federal Government is likely to overshoot its budget for the year due to poor non-oil revenue collection.

They said : “The DMO can be satisfied with yesterday’s (last Wednesday’s) monthly auction of FGN bonds. It offered N135billion, raised N244billion ($800million) and attracted a total bid of N395billion, the highest for at least four years. The bid for the five-year benchmark, which has created some marketing headaches of late at the DMO, was the best since last February.

Besides, the stop rates for the three reopened issues on offer were between 81bps and 98bps lower than the previous month. All falls in issuance costs are welcome at the FGN, which is struggling under a domestic debt service mountain.

“The DMO has now raised N1.26trillion from sales of bonds at auction in just nine months and so reached the target of N1.25trillion for domestic financing of the 2017 budget deficit. It can therefore approach the remaining auctions in 2017 from a position of relative strength. Yet it may have to raise additional funds at auction because the deficit may overshoot in view of poor non-oil revenue collection and because there are uncertainties surrounding the attainment of the target of N1.07trillion ($3.5billion at the budget rate of N305) for external financing of the deficit.”

However, the analysts pointed out that bonds are no longer the only instrument that the Federal Government is using to finance the target, adding : “The DMO can look to modest contributions from its retail savings bonds and last week’s maiden sukuk (Islamic bond) launch.” Apart from the success of last Wednesday’s auction, the analysts stated : “DMO can take satisfaction from the fact that the N100bn sukuk offer was modestly oversubscribed.”

They also attributed the success of the bond auctions to the fact that institutional demand for FGN paper has been boosted by a change in the CBN strategy at Open market Operations (OMOs) and by the return of offshore investors.

“For the sake of context we note that bond yields are back where they were in Q4 2016,” the analysts added.

It will be recalled that at last Wednesday’s auction, the DMO had offered N135 billion worth of bonds maturing in 2021, 2027 and 2037, on offer. The agency paid 15.98 per cent for the 2021 bond, 15.90 per cent for the 2027 issue and 15.92 per cent for the 2037 debt.

Traders said investors bought more of the benchmark 20-year bond at the auction beating the inflation outlook in Nigeria.Last August, inflation slipped for the seventh month running, to 16.01 percent.

Interestingly, a Senator in a motion last Tuesday said Nigeria needs to lower its interest rates and cut domestic debt to stimulate lending for private sector investment, which would help boost economic growth.

