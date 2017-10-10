Anambra 2017: PAC urges NYSC members to be neutral

The Progressive Action Council (PAC) has cautioned the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who will participate in the Nov. 18 governorship election in Anambra to avoid being partisan. Chief Charles Nwodo, the National Chairman of the party gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Nwodo said: “The youth have to demonstrate high capacity for discipline in order not to be bought by desperate politicians.

They must realize that they are future leaders and compromising election is another way of destroying the opportunity of being future leaders.

“They should also realize that the judiciary is now more involved in corrupt cases and rigging is part of corruption. ’’ The party chieftain advised the youth not to sell themselves cheap to any politician but rather should be neutral in the conduct of the forthcoming election in the state.

Nwodo also urged the corps members scheduled to participate in the forthcoming exercise not receive money or food from any politician in order not to compromise their integrity and contravene the law of the land.

He appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be vigilant during the recruitment of ad hoc staff for the poll to avoid unscrupulous individuals infiltrating their ranks. Nwodo also called for the proper training of all electoral officers in the use of the card reader and other gadgets to be deployed for the election.

The party chieftain said this was to avoid unnecessary delay and confusion at polling centres. According to him, the Anambra election is a test run to demonstrate the capacity of INEC to conduct the 2019 general elections. Nwodo further urged the commission to be transparent and show that Nigeria’s democracy had finally matured.

