Anambra election: PDP candidate, right choice for the people –Aroh

Hon. Edozie Aroh was Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Anambra State during the immediate past administration. He spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on the coming gubernatorial election in the state and others matters. Excerpts…

You served in the administration of Peter Obi and Willie Obiano respectively. Could you compare the two?

I served in the government of Peter Obi and briefly in that of Chief Willie Obiano. When all deductions were made and on a balance of scale, the difference is unimaginably clear. Obi came into government fully made and prepared for the job.

His successor owes him a verdict of excellence. He wanted the best for Anambra State; he went for the best in his choice of those that would work with him and he pushed everybody so hard that he attained the height no other state governor has attained since the creation of Anambra State.

In all honesty, the moment Obi left governance, it lost steam, awe and respect. It is not the fault of the man that is there now, but the people appear to be at home with Obi’s style of leadership.

What would you say about the choice of Obiano as Obi’s successor?

That question was pertinent about three years ago, it is no longer relevant today. Interestingly, in a recent interview, Obiano said it was not Obi that brought him out. Our present concern should be how to move the state forward.

As the election draws near, we should be focused on how to elect a governor that understands and appreciates what governance is all about and is ready and committed to the development of the state as Obi.

What is your opinion of the candidates contesting the election?

All the notable candidates including the incumbent, Obiano of APGA, Oseloka Obaze of the PDP, Tony Nwoye of the APC and Osita Chidoka are all qualified since all of them met the relevant requirements of the constitution.

Why did your party choose Obaze?

This is incontestable. Anambra people are behind Obaze not for what he promised to do, but for what he is. The choice of the party in Obaze is purely the handiwork of God. Among all the PDP aspirants, he is the best and the only one that has the willpower to muscle influence from APGA.

Whether you believe it or not, PDP remains one of the best political parties in Nigeria, no matter what people say about the previous administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. Obaze is a man that justifies the saying that, ‘the taste of the pudding is in the eating’.

Among Anambra people, he is known and seen as a man with finesse; knowledgeably experienced, peopleoriented, highly disciplined, and imbued with integrity and honour to be entrusted with the governance at any realm.

Some say it because they hear others say so, but for people like me that have worked with him, I assure you that the best blessing Anambra State will have after over three years is the coming of Obaze as governor.

Do you think he has the experience?

He is well-educated, exposed, amicably disposed, at home with the needs of our people and has sufficient international connections to fix it. Contented and hardworking, he has consistently been an asset to geo-entities, organisations and individuals he has worked or associated with.

He is a man of principle, who exhibits the highest sense of duty, professionalism and decorum at all times. In fact, when he joined the Obi administration, many members of the executive council did not understand him initially, but steadily we got to respect him as we observed his preoccupation with verve to render service to the people.

Such was his rating that whenever Obi was to set up a committee, the entire executives, even before the governor speak, would exclaim: ‘Let OHO head it’. Why? He is the kind of person that you give any assignment and be assured he will deliver even beyond expectations.

Between him and the incumbent, who is the better?

I have deliberately avoided comparing both men, but I will let you know that, at several times meetings, Obi, you know his habit of transparency and accountability would read out Oseloka’s report, inclusive of the expenditures involved, after a particular assignment.

On one occasion, he photocopied one of those statements and without any comment gave to the rest of us to read. At the next EXCO meeting, Obi asked for our comments about the accounts. Everybody that read it recommended an award for him.

Eventually, Obi told us that he wanted us to read the report for us to see how clear an account is supposed to be. Being the person Obi is, he even pointed to us instances Obaze returned money, in circumstances where some people would not see any reason for that.

It did not happen once or twice, but that was his habitual practice. This is why many of us insist that for Anambra State to move on and rediscover herself by legion of errors of the last three years, we need Obaze to be the governor and by God’s grace victory shall be ours on that day.

I say so with the highest sense of responsibility. Do you know that unlike in Obi’s time, contractors in Anambra are now owed over N100 billion with the effect that no meaningful progress is being recorded, as they want to be paid what is due to them rather than take on any fresh work and be lured into further financial quagmire. From being a debt-free State at assumption of office in 2014, the current administration has plunged Anambra into over N80 billion indebtedness.

What of the money Peter Obi saved for the state? Is it still intact or frittered away? How many abandoned projects have been completed in three years? These are some of the pertinent questions the people must ask and get clear answers to.

Have you heard any personal contact with Obaze beyond the exco?

I have served on many committees with him. Let me share one of the experiences I had with him: I was in his office when an aide to the then governor requested that he should do something. Incredibly, he sent the aide back after explaining to him that the thing could not be done the way Obi wanted. With a wonderful gift of putting people at ease, he said to the aide: ‘It is not for you to tell him; I am coming right now to explain things to him’.

This shows you that he does not compromise principles even in the face of great odds. This is the type of man we want now. Have you asked yourself why Obaze resigned from Obiano’s government? Who in Nigeria will resign as SSG? So far, I have deliberately avoided comparing both men.

Let me reiterate that Obaze would be the best gift of God to Ndi Anambra after this disaster we are experiencing. I am confident God wants to use him to build on the foundation Obi left. Obi worked in all the 177 communities of the state with concrete outcomes. In his tenure, the state was able to save over N100 billion, when you add set-aside funds. Today, nobody seems to know the status of those funds.

What agenda would you set for him?

I have read his manifesto which you should also and can discern that he has already set an agenda for himself. He is aware and abreast of the situation in all sectors of the state and is prepared to tackle the challenges.

I also read his interview, where he cautioned against the damaging lies and propaganda being spread in the state. How can somebody tell us that Anambra has got an order to export 10 million tubers of yam to Europe when everybody knows that over 80 oer cent of the yams consumed in the state are from Benue and Taraba?

How can we be told that Anambra has attracted US$7.5 billion worth of investments? In what sectors are these presumed investments and where are they sited or domiciled? In the meantime, why would such industrial giants as Distell and Neimeth Pharmaceuticals, which had started building their facilities in Anambra state pull out after Obi left office and nobody seems to be worried? These are some of the issues Obaze must tackle because he understands and appreciates the dynamics of governance.

What is your advice to the people over the election?

My advice to Ndi Anambra, is that ‘the ides of march have come, but not gone’. Those were the everlasting words of the literary poetic giant, William Shakespeare, ascribed to one of history’s great Roman General, Julius Ceaser, on his way to the Capitol. For Anambrarians, Nov 18, 2017 ides us in the face.

It’s either we get it right this time or for generations to come, resign to fate. But as the leader of the pack in the South East all round calculations, it would be disastrous to fail a second time considering that the last four yers have been a mirage, posterity will never forgive us.

I feel privileged and duty bound to introduce to us, for avoidance of doubt, one that cannot afford to fail us. Anambra masses need a man that had been tested for our trust at this critical political point.

Obaze is an astute administrator and there is an igbo adage that says ‘iru oma adiro nma ima ula’. Our people are wiser today, let us come out as a people to salvage Anambra from the ruins of the decadent outgoing regime

