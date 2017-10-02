Another Boko Haram member arrested in Ondo

Security operatives yesterday arrested another suspected member of the Boko Haram group, Mohammed Basha, at Isua- Akoko in Akoko South- East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This came barely five days after a top commander of group, Idris Babawo aka Dikko, was arrested at the same area. Babawo, said to be number 165 on the wanted list of the military, was arrested when the vehicle in which he was travelling developed a fault. Police said they were yet to ascertain the rank of Basha in the hierarchy on Book Haram command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, said Basha was arrested while he was loitering on Isua- Ifira Akoko Road by the men of the anti-crime patrol of the command.

He said: “When the suspect was arrested, he was interrogated and confessed that he was a member of the Boko Haram sect. He said his father is from Niger Republic while his mother is from Maiduguri in Borno State.

“He said when Maiduguri was hot for him he ran to Nasarawa State last month and he left Nassarawa State yesterday (Saturday) and came down to the South-West to hide here.

“He also confessed that one Daffo is his team leader while Shekau is still the overall leader of the group.” Joseph said some items suspected to be charms were recovered from the suspect. The PPRO added that the suspect was still in the custody of the police for further enquiry.

Like this: Like Loading...