Anti-open grazing law: Ortom inaugurates implementation committee

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday inaugurated an eleven-member committee on the implementation of the anti-open grazing law slated to take effect from next month.

Performing the inauguration at the Government House, Makurdi, the governor charged them to effectively control and regulate the movement of livestock in the state.

He said the committee members were selected based on their knowledge and foresight to carry out this onerous task, adding that they have a wide range of powers, which should be deployed consciously without fear or favour.

He urged them to be guided by the rule of law in the discharge of their duties, pointing out that the anti-open grazing law, which was accented to on May 22, was not targeted at any individual or group, but meant to foster peace and unity between farmers and herdsmen.

Ortom said: “My government assures all Nigerians of freedom to live without hindrance, in peace and harmony. This is the only way we can guarantee a prosperous society.

The law is the only way to resolve the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen. It provides for protection for the groups.

Like this: Like Loading...