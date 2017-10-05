Anyaoku: Nigeria has everything to be great

Abdulsalami, Danjuma, Ezekwesili, others preach peace

Pamela Eboh

Awka

Former Commonwealth Secretary, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, yesterday said that Nigeria as a nation had everything to be the leading nation in the world. That is if she can effectively tackle the number of serious problems confronting it.

He made the statement on the occasion of the unveiling of the Emeka Anyaoku Institute of International Studies and Diplomacy held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, (NAU), Awka auditorium.

Anyaoku, who appreciated the institution for giving him such honour in his lifetime, expressed the hope that the institute would produce burgeoning practitioners in diplomacy.

He added that the work of the institute would contribute to interdependence study and help strengthen the unity of the nation.

He said: “I am glad to associate with an institution that bears the name of an illustrious son, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. I have committed 55 years of my working life in promoting cordial relationship between nations and political problems within and between nations and tackling climate change issues.

“I often say that at the age of 84 years, I have entered the departure lounge but my prayer and that of my family and friends is that my flight should be delayed much more longer.

“As the Commonwealth Secretary General, I had not known before now what to do with the large number and volumes of my books and papers I have but Nnamdi Azikiwe University have helped me to solve that problem. I will now deposit all my books in this institute to enable other people share my knowledge.”

Earlier in his speech, a former Minister of External Affairs, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, who was the chairman of the occasion, described Anyaoku as a team leader and great ambassador in Nigeria worthy of the honour given him.

He said that Nigeria needs a country based on equity, fairness and justice urging the youths not to destroy it.

He said: “Now is the time our country requires diplomacy and international relations.”

Nwachukwu maintained that 99 per cent of Nigerians are decent, saying that it was the responsibility of Nigerians to tell the world that good people exist in this part of the world adding, “We should sell ourselves.”

In his remark, former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma(rtd) hailed Nwachukwu’s call for the youths not to destroy the country, saying that though restructuring is a good idea, it should not be sought through violence.

He said, “May God forbid that we will use visa to visit each other.”

On his part, the former Head of State, Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar said, “We must embrace peace, without it there will not be a country, a university and an Anyaoku. All together, there is strength in diversity.”

The former Minister of Education, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili said that the way Anyaoku had distinguished himself speaks volumes of what matters in life which she noted is humility.

“Nigeria is a great nation and nothing is going to stop it. We should consider that we are greater together than apart.”

President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, said that Anyaoku was one Igbo man whose advice had helped to sustain and strengthen him in the position he is occupying.

“At the age of 31years, I was appointed Minister of Aviation and served in the same cabinet with Anyaoku. It was a privilege for me as his direction and advice gave me the perfect direction I needed.

Like this: Like Loading...