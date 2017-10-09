Apapa gridlock may worsen banks’ bad debts –Exporters

The notorious gridlock on the Apapa-Wharf axis in Lagos could lead to a worsening of the non-performing loans (NPLs) crisis in the banking industry as the nation’s exporters have said that they are having difficulties repaying and servicing loans obtained from lenders mainly due to difficulties occasioned by the poor state of roads in the area.

The exporters who stated this at a press conference in Lagos revealed the roads leading to the ports at Apapa had degenerated to such an extent in recent times that their truck drivers now wait for as long as seven days in their vehicles to get into the ports as against the usual four hours.

President of National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN), Tola Faseru, who was one of the leading exporters in the country that briefed journalists at the press conference, tagged: “Nigeria’s Economic Diversification Under Threat,” stated that: “Bank customers that have borrowed or taken loans to finance their exports now find it difficult to meet their financial obligations and their ability to pay is hampered due to cost overrun as a result of this delay.”

He also disclosed that: “An exporter that can ship 1,700tons of commodities per day under normal circumstances when the Apapa road was in good condition now manages to only ships between 100-25 tons of commodities and this is bad for business.”

The NCAN President stated that export commodities such as cashew nuts, cocoa, sesame seeds, ginger, hibiscus and shea nut are perishable produce which if not shipped on time go bad, adding that: “Export warehouses are filled with commodities instead of being promptly shipped and they are rotting away.”

According to him, cost of transporting containers to the port has increased by 150 per cent while terminal charges have been increased from N4,000 to N40,000 for 20ft containers.

He argued that although the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) foreign exchange window created by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has positively impacted the economy, exporters are hindered by the fact that the banks dictate the rates at which they(exporters) sell their forex.

“We are saying, give us freedom to sell at our rates,” he stated.

He noted that exporters had a key role to play in helping the government achieve its objective of generating forex from non-oil sources and diversifying the economy.

Also speaking at the news conference, another leading exporter, the CEO, Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, Adeyemi Adeniji, called on the government to use provisional measures to fix the roads in the next fourteen days while core repairs are going on, stressing that the nation loses about $2 billion annually due to the state of the Apapa roads.

The CBN’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) shows that the banking industry’s Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) moved from 11.7 per cent to 12.8 per cent at the end of 2016 to N2.1 trillion at the end of December 2016 from N1.67 trillion in June 2016.

It will be recalled that in a recent report, international credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings, warned that the reported level of Nigerian banks’ NPLs ratio does not tell the whole asset quality story, as there are always more about it.

Noting that restructuring of loans is fairly a common practice in Nigeria, the agency warned of further defaults.

“Not all restructured loans will go bad, but in our opinion the portfolios are higher risk, suggesting that capital buffers at banks may be weaker than reported ratios suggest. The oil and gas sector accounts for 30 per cent of total banking sector credit in Nigeria,” the agency stated.

