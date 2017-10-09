APC has BoT, says Nkire

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Sam Nkire, has said that the notion that his party, never had a Board of Trustees or that the board never met was false and without foundation. In a statement in Abuja, Nkire said the APC Board of Trustees had its first meeting on Wednesday August 20, 2014 at the New Rivers State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro – Abuja, in which he was in attendance.

According to the APC chieftain, others who also attended the APC Board of Trustees meeting on that day included but not limited to; now President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Chief John Oyegun, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Dr Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, Dr Chris Ngige, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Chief Tony Momoh and many others, including serving and former civilian and military governors.

Nkire said at the inception of the party, the Board of Trustees meetings were attended by only statutory members which included former Presidents and Vice Presidents, former National Chairmen of political parties which had produced governors or members of the National Assembly, former governors, civilian or military, with the National Chairman of the APC as its acting chairman. According to the statement, the election of a substantive chairman of the board was delayed, pending the nomination of more members from the 36 states and Abuja; which came soon after the general election of 2015, which President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC won.

