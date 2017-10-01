APC govt has failed Nigerians –Okogie

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, has warned against the dangers of APC’s misrule, pointing out that the security situation in the country, which is punctuated by unprecedented killings, agitations, kidnapping and preferential treatment, might lead to military coup, in this no-holds-bared interview with TAI ANYANWU

How would you assess Nigeria at 57?

In the first place, I thank you very much for inviting me to give my opinion about Nigeria. I think we are falling from grace to grass; and the way I see Nigeria presently, if care is not taken, I don’t know, I am not a prophet, it may get worst.

For example, if we talk about recession, there are some people in a corner that are enjoying and the they are saying everything is okay now, there is no more recession in the country. It is not true, there is still recession. They are only trying to paint us well to the outside world.

Two, look at what is happening in the country, people killing indiscriminately. It has never happened in the country before. If you take a case to the court, even if your own lawyers know that they are okay, they just sweep everything under the carpet. All these kidnappers that have been caught, assassins that have been caught where are they today? Some of them are said to be languishing in the prison, that is if they are there, or suddenly you discover that they are gone. I mean, look at our education sector, ASSU strike every year. A degree course that used to take three years in our own time, now takes about five years. And now the degree certificate is equivalent to secondary school. A graduate cannot write good English. What is happening? Do you give such a nation a pass mark? We have no leaders; the leadership is very poor. It is just lope-sided, one side; that is what you hear. This one is promoted, that one is promoted but from where? It is not fair. We have been experiencing this kind of thing in the country. So I can’t give them a pass mark.

Nigeria’s unity appears to be threatened at the moment. How can government keep the nation united?

Well number one: a leader is a father. The best way of doing this is for our leader to be a father. He must behave well like a father. And a father that wants to say this is my best child is not a good father. Secondly, to bring the nation together, you must behave like a good father; he must see all equally. Well, if not equally, he must see that he extends the dividends of democracy to everybody. He can’t just say this is the one this is not. No; that is not proper, it’s not fair. And then of course, we have to love the things of God, both Christians and Muslims. No one is spiritual, they don’t care anymore. That’s why we are having this rubbish we are having. So, today nearly 70% of Nigerians are all afraid of coup. If care is not taken, I am afraid they are knocking at it.

And I pray, those who are in government should reason twice. God didn’t just put them there to look after themselves and their families alone. No; it is the whole country.

And this is why some people are very much annoyed and say Ok you want to kill us but before you kill us we kill you. They have engineered other people and that’s why their people are dying for their vision. You are asking for creation of states, now this time might even be if you give to us, we will get that. Just like what happened during Biafra and Nigeria war. People are dying; let’s face it. In order to bring us together and to get sanity back into this country, the fear of God must be number one. Nigerians of today don’t care a hoot about God. For example, I heard that one of my colleagues said that he will like to build churches everywhere. For me that is a useless statement. How can you say build churches everywhere? What kind of churches are you talking about?

What is your take on the race to 2019?

You can even see and smell what is happening already. People are aspiring to become president, some are aspiring to become ministers, some are aspiring to become governors. But how many of us will get there? 2019 is not yet here; this is the way Nigerians like flying – over ambition. Like last year, you will see them, some who lost elections then carried their brief cases and rushed to Abuja to look for work. Ask me that question again next year. Then I will point out a few things for you.

Security has been a major issue in Nigeria. Would you say that this government has achieved anything in this regard, in it’s over two year in the saddle?

Security of the country is nil, completely nil because the security we have is fake. It is only for those who can afford it; it is not for the common man at all. The big ones who want to travel here and travel there yes; those are the ones that are vaguely secured. But they are not all that secured. You can’t call that security at all. You can even see whether there is security or not. I don’t know what kind of nation we are running now; it is not there. We are supposed to have a law enforcement agency, yet we are being cheated. They are only there for those who can pay the price. Is that security?

IPOB seems to be a thorn in the flesh of government. How would you want government to handle this delicate matter?

For me, the way they are handling it is not right. I think there should be dialogue. As I said before, government, especially the President who is the head of government, is supposed to be a father. And the moment he behaves like a father, then there will be peace. That’s how to handle things. If you can marry your own wife and raise children from her and you can’t handle the home front, then you are looking for trouble. There must be dialogue and if there is disagreement, there must be room for give and take. Look at our five fingers, they are not equal. Yet they are working together in the body. God made them that way to give us example that no man is an island. So we must live and let live.

How would you assess the APC government so far?

The APC government has failed, the leadership is woeful. When the government came out with its manifesto, it was very good then, we clapped for them; we were all happy. But unfortunately, the leadership was bad from the word go. You can see the person they have as the leader of the party now. Compare the speech he made at his inauguration with what is happening today, then you will know whether he is there to be a leader or not. That is why people are fighting now. But look at what is happening now. I blame the party yes, but it should learn its lesson if it comes back and the in-coming one, if anyone is coming again, should borrow a leaf from what is happening now.

That is the problem we have in Nigeria. Once they get into power, they think that they are bigger than anyone, which is wrong.

Go through all the states to governors, you will see what I am talking about. Very few of them think about the poor people, the electorate who brought them into power and say let’s try and do something so that at the end of their tenure people will say yes when this man was there this what happened. But the moment they get there, they try to recoup the money they spent for the election, which is wrong. They are there to serve the people, governance means serving not just sitting down drinking and going on own self-aggrandisement.

Some people have described Buhari as a tyrant. Do you agree with this view?

I will not call him a tyrant, that is not fair on the poor man. Every man has his own idea, his own way of doing thing. Once you are a soldier, you are always a soldier. It is very difficult to purge that blood away from you. That is the mistake that people are making. But he should try to control himself to know that he is no more in the army, that this is a civilian rule and that he is dealing with civilized people who you can’t just brush aside.

That is why a good number of people are praying that this rubbish we are now having in the country should not develop into a coup because they know what that means. They have tasted it before and they are not ready to taste it the second time because the second time may boomerang.

