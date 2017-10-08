APC hails Super Eagles’ victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has joined millions of Nigerian supporters in celebrating and congratulating the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their qualification for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party also congratulated the Ministry of Sports, the Nigerian Football Federation, the technical crew, management, and backroom staff for securing Nigeria’s sixth appearance at the World Cup.

“It was indeed a delight watching the Super Eagles defeat the Chipolopolo of Zambia in front of excited home fans at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium in Uyo, to put us on an unassailable 13 points at the top of Group B. “Sports in Nigeria, particularly football remain one of the greatest unifier of people across political affiliations, religion, gender, tribe and other divides.

We should take advantage of this feat to further foster harmony amongst ourselves as a nation” APC said. The party called on the sports authorities not to rest on their oars but begin early preparation ahead of 2018 so that the Super Eagles performs well at the global tournament.

