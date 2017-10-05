APC ‘not worthy of being a political party’ – Ex-Buhari Associate

A former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, has said that Nigeria’s ruling Party, APC, does not deserve to be a registered party due to its penchant for disregarding laid down rules.

Speaking with the BBC Hausa Service, Galadima said if he were the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, he would have seized the party’s certificate of registration because it had failed to hold a Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting, which is contrary to the APC constitution.

He said Nigerians can no longer afford uncertainty anymore as the party had failed to deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

The APC chieftain said the party belongs to Nigerians and its survival should not be hanged on an individual.

“APC does not deserve to be a political party; its constitution clearly states that the BoT, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Working Committee must meet once every three months,” Galadima said.

“Now, since the registration of the party, was there any time that the BoT met? The party never referred to its founding fathers to gauge their mood and to know their feelings on whether it is on the right track or not.

“I’m one of the nine people who signed the MoU for the establishment of APC based on certain agreements and ground rules. Sadly, none of these promises have been met and Nigerians cannot endure uncertainty anymore

“I detest a situation whereby some people would hang the survival of APC on one individual; the party belongs to all of us, Nigerians. Politics and political power are transient and we must look ahead of time.”

