APC plunging Nigeria into deeper corruption, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Federal Government of plunging the nation into its worst depth of corruption since Independence. Wike said the mind-blogging $26billion monumental corruption unveiled in the leaked memo of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachiku, had brought to the fore the high-level sleaze amongst top officials of the APC Federal Government through the NNPC.

He spoke at the Government House, Umuahia, Abia State yesterday, during a state visit where he inaugurated construction equipment and also held a meeting with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. Wike said: “When they said judges were accused of corruption, they were told to step aside. They have not told anyone to step aside so that they can conclude investigation.

When you are in office, investigation will be compromised. “It is for Nigerians to see. Are we fighting corruption? The corruption they are fighting is against some people who are their opponents. All of us are victims. I have never seen this kind of scandal in all my political career. We have never heard of it like this.

What about this $26 billion (N9 trillion) contract scam and nobody is talking. Everywhere is quiet.” He said the anti-corruption fight is simply aimed at brow-beating the opposition because the APC has metamorphosed into a monumental failure. “So, many promises were made, but none has been fulfilled. Everyday, what they have to say is corruption, corruption, no other statement.

“Corruption from day one and corruption till the day they will leave office. What have they achieved? No roads, no infrastructure. I could not come to Abia by road. It is not possible,” he said. The governor said PDP was ready to rescue Nigerians from the failure and under-development foisted on them by APC.

