APC scribe rallies support for Buhari

Alhaji Maimala Buni, National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to Nigerians to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to enhance good governance and development.”

Buni made the appeal yesterday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu, saying, “deliberate and unnecessary distractions were detrimental to service delivery.”

The secretary urged Nigerians to support government in promotion of “transparency, accountability, prudence and good governance for national development.

He went on: “Nigeria under previous regimes lost several opportunities. This government is determined to give the country a new lease of life through good governance, effective and efficient infrastructural development.

“It is most unfortunate that at 57, we are still battling to stabilize. This government has come with a new sense of commitment to fight corruption which has been largely responsible for Nigeria’s problems.

“President Buhari has taken the bold step to diversify the economy through development and growth of the non-oil sector like agriculture and solid minerals to reduce over dependence on oil as the sole source of revenue for the country.

“We should commend this government for awarding the Mambilla hydro electric project which had been on the drawing board for the past 45 years.

“The Mambilla hydro plant project will serve as a gateway to the nation’s economy.

“Government needs the support of Nigerians and not deliberate acts of distraction” he said.

He said “the Buhari-led APC government was committed to fast tracking development of the nation to improve the lives of the citizenry.

The secretary described agitations for secession and debates on 2019 electioneering as frivolous and diversionary.

“The President is presently engaged in delivering democracy dividends to the people through building of infrastructure, job and wealth creation and improvement in security” Buni said.

