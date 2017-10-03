APC’ll win Anambra poll without struggle, says Nwoye

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Tony Nwoye has said that the party has what it takes to unseat the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano. Nwoye who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, said: “Rigging will not be possible in this election. Votes must count; one man, one vote. APC will win this election convincingly.”

While insisting that none of the party stalwarts in the state were strangers, Nwoye condemned the propaganda being peddled by the ruling party in the state by tagging APC a northern party.

He said his entrance into the race was to eradicate poverty and solve other problems created by the previous administrations. He urged party supporters not to create enemity especially with those who supported other aspirants during the party primary, noting that there will be no incidents of violence during the exercise.

