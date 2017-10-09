Appeal Court confirms Ondo monarch 15 years after

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure has struck out an application seeking to stop the Alale of Akungba in Akoko South-West Local Government area of Ondo State, Oba Sunday Ajimo from parading himself as monarch of the town.

The appellate court presided by Justice Mohammed Danjuma took the decision after Oba Ajimo’s lawyer, Prince Adesoji Adedoyin argued that an application filed by two families contesting the throne with the monarch, the Agure/ Mokun had been overtaken by event. Oba Ajimo was installed as the Alale of Akungba- Akoko by the state government in February after a protracted legal tussle and installation of two regents by the traditional institution in the town. He was conferred with the staff of office by the immediate past administration of Dr. Olusegun Rahman Mimiko following a court victory.

The Alale stool became vacant since the demise of Oba Adekanye Omosowon, who joined his ancestors in December 2003. Shortly after the passage of Oba Omosowon, crisis began as efforts to install his successor had ended in legal dispute involving two families Agure/ Mokun families and the Ajimo of Ole Ruling House.

The Agure and Mokun families of Akungba-Akoko had through their lawyer, Ganiyu Ashiru filed the application seeking to stop Oba Ajimo from parading himself as the monarch of the university town pending the determination of an appeal arising from the decision of the lower court which recognised Ole Ruling House, whose turn was to produce the next monarch of Akungba.

The court presided by Justice Fola Adeyeye had recognized Agure/Mokun as part of the Ole Ruling House. Dissatisfied, Ajimo family of Ole Ruling House approached the appellate court to upturn the verdict claiming thatAgure/Mokunfamilywas not entitled to the stool.

During the pendency of the appeal, the government installed Ajimoh as monarch prompting the Agure/Mokun family to request the court to set aside the appointment of Ajimo as the Alale of Akungba as the steps taken in the appointment of succession to fill the vacant stool of Alale of Akungba during the pendency of the appeal were illegal.

