Applause for Igho Sanomi

Igho Charles Sanomi, who hails from Delta State was born and raised by a police officer who rose to high ranking level.

Little Igho took advantage of the best his father could give to him, education, and like one who had his eyes fixed on a goal, he never gave in to distractions of any form as he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Geology and Mining from the prestigious University of Jos.

Upon learning on the job in the oil and gas sector for some time, Sanomi believed in his own ability and took the bull by the horn to establish his own outfit, Taleveras Group for over a decade ago.

The dude has since made real his intentions to be a leader in the energy trading sector on a global scale as his outfit has been profiled by Forbes to have made landmark impact.

Not satisfied with making unprecedented headways without giving back to the society, Sanomi and his siblings established a foundation in honour of their late father, called Dickens Sanomi Foundation, through which many have benefited in different forms.

Sanomi presently rates very high among those who make charity and social corporate responsibility a priority. It’s perhaps on the heel of his emulative and commendable gesture that he’s been singled out for honour by his Alumni.

Well-traveled and amiable Igho, in matter of days will be honoured with an award of recognition by the Alumni of department of Geology and Mining, University Jos.

It is worthy to mention that the easy going, handsome dude has been at receiving end of applause from different quarters over his decision to fly abroad the six-year old Boko Haram victim who could not walk.

The boy has since recovered after his medical trip to United Emirate,

