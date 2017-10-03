Are we the architect of our misfortune?

As usual, Nigerians have been reacting to the 57th Independence anniversary speech by President Muhammadu Buhari; some saying it lacks bite, inspiration and content, while others believe that it was a statement of hope, leadership and nationalism. It doesn’t matter what side of the divide one belongs, the fact remains that President Buhari has delivered a statement which captures his own mood, psychology, fancy, and purpose as the number one citizen of this great country.

The speech may not contain all the romanticized sentiments of a troubled nation looking for romantic healing, with the temperate language of conviction and ego massaging, it sure captured the persona of Buhari and how he perceives Nigeria, our country of many diversities. The style of a man’s speech reflects in his socio-political milieu that nurtures him. Put in another way, the socio-political milieu of a man reflects in his style of writing, delivery, content and thematic pre-occupation. He’s not a man of pretense.

Looking at his speech dispassionately, my opinion is that President Buhari spoke the truth about how he feels concerning the happenings across the country. As a president, he has to live above board and not be bugged down by the sentiments of certain issues. He talked about Boko Haram, he talked about the unwholesome activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB], and he talked about power generation. He also mentioned some of his achievements in the last two years while setting agenda for the future. Governance and achievements may not have been too rosy in the last 20 months by no ordinary design of his own, but we are making steady and measured progress in the face of daunting challenges confronting us as a nation. His 17-minute speech was straight to the point. You may not agree with his conclusions, deductions and summations, but he didn’t leave his audience in doubt about what he feels about the state of the union.

In reviewing the state of the country at 57, I have read several opinions, viewpoints and perceptions about the country and where it should be. A preponderance of the viewpoints locate leadership at the epicentre of our problems why we haven’t progressed in a manner that will close the gap between us and other nations that were at par with us at post-independence. We do not blame ourselves. We do not blame fellow Nigerians as part and parcel of the reasons why we appear stymied in terms of development and growth. It is all about leadership and leadership. But every country deserves the kind and type of leadership that it requires at every point in time. In our present reality as a country, Buhari’s type of leadership orientation is what we need to restore hope, having been thoroughly plundered by economic marauders and buccaneers to render us prostrate. The only missing link is the fact that President Buhari’s ill-health is denying him the required energy, zest and proactiveness to cope with the dynamics of the present age. With the revelations of financial proclivity and deliberate sleaze by the previous government, we only needed a Buhari kind of person to recover our stolen wealth. He may have his shortcomings, no doubt, but his intentions are altruistic and propelled by patriotism and nationalism.

When people cite examples of countries that have overtaken us on the super-highway of development, they take away the human element in those countries. When America fought her war of independence, they were faced with several challenges ranging from instability, corruption and misadventure in public service. But the leaders were able to rally round the people and set a developmental agenda for a country that was just arising from the ashes of war. They knew where they were headed and vigorously pursued their aspirations with a clear-cut nationalistic objective. When we gained independence from verbal battle with our colonial masters, our history reminds me that the British bequeathed to us a system that was not sustainable in terms of wages, management of our resources and leadership. Barely two years, we had already started having problems and trying people for treasonable felony. It was then we realised that the country comprised several ethnic nationalities. The resultant crises of mid-60s snowballed into the civil war that threatened the very foundation of Nigeria.

After the 30-month civil war, one thought Nigerians would have learnt their bitter lesson, but the present agitations across the country are suggestive of the fact that we haven’t gotten it right. Nigerians are the architect of their own misfortune. Corruption, tribalism, greed, ethnic chauvinism, nepotism, crass indiscipline and lack of patriotism have been some of the by-products of our failure at the leadership and followership levels. What on earth would make a Nigerian steal billions from public coffers in this life of ephemerality? Our craze for conquistadorial acquisition has gotten to an inconceivable proportion that one begins to wonder what man’s purpose on earth is. Our attitudinal orientation is in default and our understanding of a nation is almost absent. For money, the root of all evil, we have resorted to kidnapping; some form of re-colonialism. We now lay ambush for ourselves in the act of kidnapping of our fellow Nigerians, kill and maim them if the ransoms are not appealing enough. We end up building mansions and living exotic lifestyle from the proceeds of crime and criminality. We visit the churches and mosques to donate and pay tithe from the proceeds of ransom collected; and we praise God for his blessings through thanksgivings. God have mercy!

On the road, we show reckless indiscipline. We are in a hurry to get to our destination at the detriment of traffic rules and other road users. We struggle for space for lack of patience and end up causing traffic logjam. We yell and yell at the other person even when we are aware that the fault is ours. We rain abuses and pour insults just to take away the guilt from our reckoning. Just imagine how beautiful our cities would be if drivers were to obey simple traffic laws and respect one another on the road; how lovely the roads would be if we apply little patience to allow the other person the right of way. We have reduced governance to the rule of a driver and the traffic light. We must learn to know when to apply the brakes at every point in time. As a driver, you cannot claim all your traffic rights; you must allow some flexibility to prevent avoidable accident.

Our attitude to anything government is usually that of condescension than being altruistic. We see government as one huge elephant that must be slaughtered on all fronts. We steal what we will not need in our lifetime. We want to lord it over others and flaunt our financial notoriety on the faces of others. We now set riches as the measure of human achievements and reduce our values to base instincts for self-aggrandizement. We democratise and prioritise corruption as number one item on the menu of leadership and followership emanations. We give awards to economic rapists and plunderers and worship at the foot of their demonic temples. We blame our leaders for everything, what about ourselves, our actions and conducts?

