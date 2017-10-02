Aregbesola harps on unity, culture of productivity

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of the country’s 57th Independence Anniversary. Aregbesola conveyed the felicitation to Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mr. Sola Fasure.

He tasked the people on the need to avoid violence, ethno-religious conflicts and any other behaviour capable of threatening the peace and unity of the country.

He said though the country had witnessed several challenges since independence, it has nevertheless made significant progress in its almost six decades of independence.

Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians to continue to tow the path of peace and always promote positive values that would move the country forward. The governor said Nigerians needed to wake up to their responsibilities and take their destinies in their hands. According to him, the era of over-dependency on rent economy foisted on the nation by oil is gradually winding down and, as such, Nigerians should imbibe the culture of hard work and gainful productive activities.

Aregbesola urged all governments at the federal, states and local governments to put 50 million Nigerians to work and where each earn at least N25,000 from real productive value, N1.25 trillion will be generated in the economy every month, a development capable of catapulting the country into a superpower within two decades.

