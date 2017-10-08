‘Aregbesola has made great impact in Osun’

Mr. Semiu Okanlawon is the Special Adviser to Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Information and Strategies. In this interview with ADEOLU ADEYEMO, he speaks on the achievements of his boss since he became the Osun State governor and the chances of the All Progressives Congress in the next election

How would you assess Governor Rauf Aregbesola administration since he came on board?

I don’t think I am the right person to ask to assess the performance of this government. And this is because, as an insider, and as one of the officials charged with the responsibility to sell the government, its policies and enlighten the public on those policies, there is no way my conclusions would not be viewed as being subjective. To me, those whose views and assessments are not likely to be seen to be tainted by any bias are out there and have seen what Osun was pre-Aregbesola and they can attest to what Osun is now almost seven years after.

The story of the transformation of Osun could be glimpsed from the binoculars of those who feel the impact of the policies. The ordinary man on the streets out there who could tell you the state of insecurity pre-Aregbesola but can now sleep with his eyes closed will tell you a better story. The parent who has withdrawn his children from private schools and enrolled them in government schools because of daily school meals, or because of Opon Imo or because of the naturally beckoning learning environment and more qualified teachers will tell you a more balanced story. The drivers or car owners who knew how much they spent on repairing their vehicles before massive network of roads now in place in Osun were constructed are more likely to tell you a more believable story. The point I am stressing here is that the real story is out there with the people who can tell you what the changes that have taken place in their lives amount to if indeed you are to quantify and qualify them.

Governor Aregbesola ran an unusual government in his first term in office, how tasking is to manage his image?

The first thing you must understand as an image maker is what exactly is your principal driving at? I mean his goal, his mission, vision. To the extent that those are the driving forces behind his actions, you must develop your communication strategies to suit where your principal is going. Yes! We don’t pretend about Aregbesola running an unusual government.

Nigeria is 57 years old as an independent country. Out of that we have moments of ups and downs. Our developments have been stunted and today we are where we are. The problem with us mostly is that those we describe as leaders come to positions of responsibilities and they don’t know what to do. And that inevitably leads them to just carrying on as usual and when you do the same thing over and over and in the same way, the outcomes are always the same thing.

So, if previous leaders had been afraid of breaking the norms, not challenging the existing order of things, keeping the schools running the same way they met them; afraid to remove some existing structures because some established and entrenched interests and institutions would be offended; leaving the civil service as they have been over decades with no new innovations; allowing the security agencies to just battle crime in the same old way and allowing bandits to overrun policemen at crime scenes; scared to demolish an old church or old mosque or old school even when it stands in the way of roads expansion to meet modern needs… In this age and time, that cannot be said to be governance.

So, the challenge is in developing a communication strategy to take care of the backlash of these daring moves because naturally you should expect resistance, condemnations and opposition when people are faced with a new order. To a very appreciable extent, we have been able to let our publics come to terms with the reality that the courage to achieve the unthinkable is part of the qualities of a good leader. And that is what Aregbesola has demonstrated.

Is it true that your boss has drafted you into the state governorship race and for what purpose?

This is the season of permutations, suspicions, calculations, blackmail and all that. I am certain this is just the beginning because such permutations are going to get fiercer as we move closer to the critical processes that would lead to the emergence of his successor. I have also come across a number of publications with all manners of insinuations; the good the bad and the ugly. Attempting to respond to these sponsored stories which themselves indicate unnecessary anxieties on the parts of some aspirants sponsoring them would amount to mere dissipation of energy. No matter what you say or do, such permutations and suspicions won’t stop until you have a new governor next year. God knows who that would be.

APC has kept silent after its defeat in the last Osun West Senatorial District by-election, is there anything being done to rescue the party in subsequent elections?

Was APC loud before the election? The party does its things in its normal way. The Osun West election has come and gone the way it has. Lessons have been learnt and you would agree with me that it does not remove the fact that APC still remains the party with the largest following. That is explainable. There is no party that has changed the lives of the people as you have witnessed under this party in the last seven years.

But sometimes, you need some steps backward to be able to take a giant leap. Whatever gave victory to the PDP in that election has not added any value to the party since then. What has been the value addition if I may ask you? You and I know that yes, it was a victory secured by the PDP candidate but what has that brought to the people of Osun West where I come from? We all know the kind of representatives we want. It’s up to you to make your deductions on whether Osun West people have gained anything after the victory.

The opposition has faulted the debt profile of the state as released by National Bureau of Statistics claiming that Osun’s debt is more than the N179bn figure released. What is your take?

With that, do you need to look any further why PDP’s 16 years in the life of Nigeria was a total waste and tragedy? The party does not know the importance of figures and so, we are not miffed by their antics. If PDP leaders and their cohorts scattered in other parties can talk about N800bn, later came to N500billion and later N300billion as the debt profile of Osun, do you need any fresh proof that they a bunch of confusionists?

But I must not fail to state that when we talk about debt, we must do so within the context of what you acquired the loans and bonds to do. Today, if we are to go by the standards of what Osun’s resources could do, you won’t have the kind of legacy projects we are all proud of today.

How could Osun have been able to build those schools, those roads, procure those ambulances, those Armoured Personnel Carriers and patrol vans, and other schemes that have made live easier here? Have some of the critics even asked if some of those schools have not been built by now, the same costs of four years ago would not be what you can get them for next year and so on? If you are forward-looking, you would be ambitious, and when you are ambitious, you would definitely seek to achieve things far beyond your ordinary reach.

Is there repayment mechanism before the expiration of the tenure of the administration?

Every financial instrument has its own tenor. If you have an example of an administration that finishes paying all its debt commitments, give me so that we can study how that administration did it. I am giving you an impossible task because I know what is more important in sane societies is for governments to utilize loans on what they obtained them for and not brooding over the amount or if the administration can pay before it ends its tenure.

Most developmental projects funded through these loans are yet to be completed especially that of Ido-Osun Airport project. What is your take on this?

At no time did Osun government come out to say that it borrowed a loan specifically for the MKO Abiola International Cargo Airport. What you can talk about are MOUs signed by interested parties that believe so much in the need for the airport as one of the strategies to get the economy of Osun off ground. The airport will be completed by God’s grace. Already, should any aircraft be in need of emergency landing space, most people don’t know that in its present state, that airport can take a plane on its runway. That tells you the extent of the works that have been achieved on the project.

As the image maker of Aregbesola, do you have the conviction that the residents of the state still in love with the ruling party?

We have our own mechanism for feedback and we have no doubt that this government is very popular with the people. Especially when people have been so enlightened that the pains they experience is for a more enduring gain, whatever the opposition tells them is more likely to fall flat. It is natural for people to exercise this kind of doubt especially after a governor has been so daring to implement some painful but courageous decisions. For the good of the people, for the generations still coming after, this government has laid a foundation that the future will be built upon. Wherever you see a new school now, be sure that in 50 years, no school will be required in that place. Wherever you see one of Aregbesola’s roads, now, be sure that in 30 years, you won’t need a new road in that place. And for the kind of new Omoluabis that we are raising through our educational policies, we are sure that the best in education and character will be emerging from this state in the decades to come. And those are the reasons we a sure that the people are with us.

Do you have an insight into how your boss is going to manage threat that may be generated from succession bid?

I don’t see any threat. I don’t and that is being sincere. Is it not normal that when a govern wants to end his tenure, others who believe they are capable show interests? And because the governor has surrounded himself with a number of eggheads in his government, there is the possibility that from among those has worked with, there will be some showing interests and of course it is also not a crime for the governor to have observed of all his lieutenants, which is one of them possesses that capacity to carry on the good work and throw his weight behind him. It will be his right unless he chooses not to exercise it. Dust will be raised. But the dust will settle after the people have made their choice. It is a normal thing.

