Aregbesola’s son, Kabiru weds in style

The man who calls the shot as the Governor of the Living Spring State, Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, over the years has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he’s indeed prudent and modest; he only throws parties when it’s unavoidable.

One of such unavoidable events he had to stage recently was when his son, Kabiru quit bachelorhood to marry his lover, Faridah Alli.

Aregbesola had actually planned to host a very low key event but his goodwill and status would not let such plan work as the wedding ceremony ended up to be a glamourous society event. Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo led the roll call of dignitaries who honoured Aregbesola with their presence.

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Speaker, Lagos State House of Aseembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro among many others were on hand at Habor Point, venue of the ceremony on Victoria Island, Lagos to felicitate with the families of Aregbesola and Alli whose children became husband and wife.

Like this: Like Loading...