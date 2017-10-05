Arewa youths blast IPOB over attacks on Kalu

…says they’re irresponsible, ingrates

Onwuka Nzeshi

Abuja

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum has expressed concerns over unguided utterances of members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), against former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, describing their attacks on the influential politician as unwarranted.

Leader of the AYCF, Shettima Yerima, who made the position of the forum known, described IPOB officials as “irresponsible ingrates” who lacked the commonsense to come to terms with the reality of the situation in Nigeria.

Yerima, while responding to questions from journalists on the verbal war between Kalu and IPOB, said he was surprised that the IPOB spokesmen could “extend their traditional ways of insults to even someone like Kalu for condemning some of their activities.”

He stressed that those who were not vocal when their voices should have been loudest were the true enemies of the country.

Yerima lamented that despite all the efforts of the former governor towards sustaining peace in the South-East and ensuring the safety of Igbo across Nigeria, IPOB resorted to calling him names rather than applauding his patriotic and selfless efforts.

Kalu recently came under attack following his statement on the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu and the possibility that he might have fled the country.

In a counter-claim by the IPOB, the group denied the alleged escape of their leader and castigated Kalu for his revelations.

IPOB said the Federal Government must be held responsible for the disappearance of Kanu and his parents who were last seen in public since September 14, 2017 when the Nigerian Army invaded their home in Afaraukwu, Abia State.

“I wonder the reason for such propaganda by IPOB. Even when they said Nnamdi Kanu’s father was missing, a doctor in Federal Medical Centre confirmed he slumped and was brought for treatment at the Federal Medical Centre. Meanwhile, IPOB claims they disappeared or the army has them.

“A man who has frequently shuttled the North to discuss the safety of his people deserve more than appreciation. If they couldn’t contain their pot of insults and decides to extensively extend it to even the ones sticking their neck on their behalf, it simply shows how irresponsible, ungrateful and unappreciative they can be,” Yerima said.

It could be recalled that on June 6, 2017, Yerima led the Coalition of Northern Youths (CNY) which issued a quit notice to people of the South-East extraction living in the North to leave before October 1, 2017.

It took the intervention of Kalu and other prominent Igbo leaders for the group to reverse the threat to forcefully evict Igbo from the 19 Northern states.

