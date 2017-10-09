Arewa youths to Buhari: Your administration has failed Nigerians

Youths from the 19 northern states under the auspices of Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) yesterday in Kaduna berated President Muhammadu Buhari, for what they described as his administration’s non-performance, insisting that Nigerians expected more from him and his team. The youths also called for a cabinet reshuffle as they said that those that were expected to assist the President in his change agenda had failed in the discharge of their duties.

A statement from AYF and signed by its National President, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu and made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday, said a “situation where majority of Nigerians languish in abject poverty and penury, where people can no longer eat two meals a day, not to talk about three, was worrisome and a cause for concern and we believe should be for all well-meaning Nigerians.”

The statement reads; “The alarming situation however is that there seems not to be any concrete or genuine solution coming from government and its agencies on how to ameliorate the present quagmire that is threatening to take the country to the precipice.

“It is because of this we are calling on the President to immediately undertake a cabinet reshuffle and bring in capable Nigerians who can assist him in changing the present status quo.” Part of the statement also said: “As an organisation with affiliates across the 19 northern states and Abuja and working with stakeholders across the whole country, there is a consensus that the ship of state is in dire straits.

The bottom line is that Nigerians’ standard of living is at one of its lowest ebb in history and as a government that campaigned on the mantra of change, the time to change things cannot be better than now.

“As the umbrella organisation of all youths in the North and committed to the wellbeing of Nigerian youths as a whole, we are worried about the prevailing situation in the country. “But instead of solutions, we are daily inundated with news on alleged graft, in-house fighting and at other times mundane issues from this government that was given so much by Nigerian people who are yet see the fruit of their sacrifice and battle to root out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that failed to live up to the expectation of the people after 16 years in power.

“While we are not unaware of the rot and desolate situation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its main flag bearer, President Muhammadu Buhari met on ground, we also make bold to say that we, nay Nigerians, expected better performance from the Buhari led administration more than two years in the saddle. Let the President and his co-travellers know that majority of Nigerians were in unison that the PDP failed, even your party, APC, knows that fact and we believe that is why they came with the change mantra.”

