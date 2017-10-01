Artistes that use music to advocate for social justice

Music, regarded as food for the soul is also a weapon used to fight for freedom and social justice. As Nigeria attains 57 years since its independence from British rule, there are musicians who have used their songs to continue to fight injustice and misrule of the masses especially during the military rule era and some have continued to be a voice for the masses even till today. FAVOUR NWANZE AND MARY NNEJI x-rays these artistes as Nigeria celebrates another Independence Day

Fela Anikulapo Kuti

The King of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti was a music giant in Africa from the 70s until his death on 2 August, 1997. Fela Kuti criticised the corruption of Nigerian government officials and the mistreatment of her citizens majorly through his songs.

Fela’s protest songs covered themes inspired by the realities of corruption and socio-economic inequality in Africa.

His open vocalisation of the violent and oppressive regime controlling Nigeria didn’t come without consequence. He was arrested on over 200 different occasions, including his longest stint of 20 months.

In 1984, Anikulapo harshly criticised and insulted the then authoritarian president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,General Muhammadu Buhari in one of his popular songs, ‘Beast of No Nation’; he referred to General Buhari as an animal in a madman’s body.

Kuti strongly believed in Africa and always preached peace among Africans. The song ‘Unknown Soldier’ released later, enunciated in a clearly emotional-laden narration what took place during the brutal invasion of his Kalakuta estate, which a panel of enquiry later declared the invaders as ‘unknown soldiers’.

His song, ‘Zombie’, was an attempt to explain the ‘command nature’ of the military. His other songs like ‘ITT’ (translated as International Thief Thief) which was an acronym for the International Telegraph and Telecommunications Company and ‘Authority stealing’ were used to explain how millions of dollars were being siphoned out of Nigeria by the ITT and the methodology of stealing among the ruling elites.

‘Suffer Head’ was another masterpiece of the 1980s and he was able to put across graphically, the terrible living conditions of the working masses. Fela Kuti will always be remembered as an influential icon that was brave enough to boldly voice his opinions on matters that affected the nation through his music.

The Mandators

In the same vein, Victor Essiet, leader of the Nigerian reggae group, Mandators made use of their songs to spread peace and understanding among the people.

The release of their 1987 hit song, ‘Crisis’, lamented the severe inflation and mass starvation in Nigeria during the mid-1980s and deplored the letter-bombing of frontline journalist Dele Giwa, among other issues. Their songs are still a classic for the oldies even today.

The Mandators music album sleeves carry bold messages imploring people to focus on the song lyrics. Other songs by The Mandators which also acted as a means of criticism against bad government and injustice are ‘Power of the people’, ‘Injustice’, ‘Crucial’ and ‘Rebel and Storm’.

Ras Kimono

Ukeleke Umwubuya, popularly known as Ras Kimono hails from Ekeleke Emelu in Delta State.

He started out his career firstly by attending Gbenoba Secondary School, Agbor and later as a member of the legendary Jastix Reggae Ital alongside Majek Fashek, Amos McRoy Jegg and Black Rice Osagie.

His music which he uses as an avenue to fight for freedom for himself and Nigerians alike was greatly influenced by the poverty, inequality and hardship he witnessed in his early life.

He released a number of songs in that direction but the he’s most famous for is ‘Under pressure’, which he released under his solo debut album titled, Under pressure in 1998. His music has brought him so many awards and he continues to play for his loyal fans till date.

Sonny Okosun

Sonny Okosun, alias Ozzidi King was one of the very few leading Nigerian music activist and Pan- Africanist prominent between 1970 and 1980.

He is best known as the leader of the Ozzidi band. He was born on 1 January 1947 and died on 24 May 2008. Just like Fela, Sonny will be fondly remembered for his protests songs on the issues affecting Nigerians and Africans alike.

He released songs that depict struggle for freedom in Nigeria and also in South Africa, especially during the Apartheid era. Some of his popular songs include, ‘3rd World’, ‘Which Way Nigeria’, ‘Liberation’ and so many others. He also participated actively in the protest that greeted the annulment of the June 12 presidential elections in 1993. Sonny Okosun died on 24 May 2008.

Femi Kuti

Olufela Olufemi Anikulapo Kuti popularly known as Femi Kuti was born on 16 June, 1962 in London. Like his late father, Fela Kuti and grandmother Fumilayo Kuti, Femi has followed their footsteps in activism, producing songs like ‘Africa for Africa’, where he emphasised bad governance as Africa’s major problem.

He also released ‘Politics Na Big Business’, featuring Tuface Idibia and Sound Sultan. Majority of Femi’s songs centres round Pan-Africanism, black emancipation, anti-neocolonialism, political corruption and widening poverty.

He has participated in a few protests against poor governance including the 2012 subsidy removal protest.

