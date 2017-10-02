ASUU to Buhari: Probe alleged corruption in UNILORIN

Following sack of another executive member of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), leadership of the academic union yesterday asked President Mohammadu Buhari to demonstrate that he was truly committed to fighting corruption by probing allegations of fraud and corrupt activities in the Ivory tower.

The union’s Secretary, Dr. Solomon Oyelekan was sacked barely 72hours after the Chairman, Dr. Kayode Afolayan was sacked for “blowing whistle on the corrupt activities of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali for subverting due process in the employment and promotion of his wife among other atrocities.”

In a statement signed by the ASUU’s Ibadan zonal coordinator, Dr Ade Adejumo and Chairman University of Ibadan Chapter, Dr Deji Omole, the union insisted that UNILORIN would remain a terrorist organisation as far as industrial relations was concerned.

The statement reads: “A few days ago, the University of Ilorin terminated the appointment of Dr K.N. Afolayan, who is the Chairperson of our union in the university.

We immediately gave a press conference and pointedly accused the University of Ilorin as a terrorist organisation as far as industrial relations is concerned. “Barely 72 hours afterwards, the university again forwarded a letter to terminate the appointment of Dr Solomon Oyelekan, the Secretary of our union in the university. We believe that even the press must be shocked by this brazen new demonstration of terrorism.

It is time once again for the nation to focus on the evil machinations of the current and past administrations in the University of Ilorin. “Our tag of UNILORIN as terrorist organisation is based on its actions of terrorizing progressive staff and students and indeed the community for nearly two decades.”

