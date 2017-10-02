Atiku fires again! Fulfill promise of making Nigerians safe

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called on the federal government to fulfil its promise of making Nigerians “feel safe again”.

Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said those who have suffered from the Boko Haram insurgency deserve to get the treatment and support they need.

The former vice-president also said some people could be using the Chibok girl’s trauma to score political points.

He said his intention was to give the freed Chibok girls “the best possible education”.

“The Waziri Adamawa prays that those who have suffered so much get all the treatment and support they need, and urgently calls on the federal government to honour its promise to make Nigerians feel safe again,” the statement read.

“Atiku, the founder of the AUN Group of Schools, is shocked that some would-be journalists think it is fair game to exploit a young girl’s trauma to score cheap political points.

“Atiku Abubakar is not aware that anyone is forced to attend ABTI Schools. The story is contrived hogwash. He urges the media, a critical partner in our march to progress and development, to remember that not everything is about 2019.

“I wish to stress that the intention of the Waziri Adamawa was to give the freed Chibok girls the best possible education, and that was why he helped set up the foundation programme to create such an opportunity in a familiar environment.

“Unfortunately, the best intentions can backfire. These girls are still healing, and clearly, the recent deterioration of the security situation in the north-east has opened old wounds.”

