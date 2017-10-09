Auto policy’s killing sector –AMDON president

The auto industry is troubled. The sector on whose shoulder the quest for effective and efficient road system rests is currently weighed down with several knotty developments. These include, but not limited to, high duty tariff on imported vehicles, total ban on vehicle importation through land borders and suspended customs’ auto duty policy. The National President, Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), Prince Ajibola Adedoyin, in this interview with ABDULWAHAB ISA sheds light on some of these issues and traces most of it to auto policy of Nigeria Automobile Council. Excerpts:

What is the essence of your association?

It has been proven globally that to promote good business you need to be in an association. From experience, government pays more attention to professional groups because when you come together you’re stronger, which is why in every profession there is an association set up to protect members that engage in a common trade.

When professionals organise themselves into associations, it’s always easy for government to regulate the business. Government is able to check what their activities are all about; it becomes easier to check quacks within that line of business. This is the major reason why associations are formed.

What is the strength of your association and its spread?

Nigeria Motor Dealers Association is the umbrella body for all motor dealers in Nigeria. If you talk of membership, ours consists only of the registered companies. However, there are many other members under the registered companies. Going by the number of registered companies, we have 240,000 members, but in terms of size of car dealers we have above 100,000.

What is the relationship between your association and the Nigeria Customs Service?

It’s just of recent that we are trying to build a relationship. There was no semblance of relationship before now between us and previous authorities at the helm of affairs at the customs. The current Comptroller General, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd) called us after we made our presentation because he felt there is wisdom in working with the stakeholders to achieve result. He called us for a meeting and we are trying to build on that structure. A lot of work is needed to be done because things have gone out of place, so we are trying to see how we can build on it so that both sides benefit from a mutual cooperation.

If you recall, I had said before now that the easiest way to make a section of business work is by working with stakeholders. Stakeholders are the ones in the business and they know much more than government, so, a lot of work needs to be done in that area.

The recent vehicle duty policy of the Nigeria Customs attracted wide resistance, but AMDON was alleged to have pushed for its introduction. Could you tell us the role played by your association?

That’s a wrong notion. Our association never prompted introduction of vehicle duty policy. Let me bring you to speed about the policy. It was first introduced during the era of former President Goodluck Jonathan and we made several presentations at that time to the National Assembly and to the former National Automotive Council now christened Automotive Design and Development Council and equally to the president. We are not against that policy.

The policy is good but the way it was set to be implemented was wrong. The policy is good because it will make Nigeria an industrialised nation, but how do you achieve it? We faulted the process set out for achieving it.

A lot of things needed to be put in place before you can introduce such policy. Before you enrol your child for a race, he must have being walking and practicing how to run. You can’t enrol a child still crawling in a race. Doing that definitely you know failure is inevitable. We are not against the policy, but the implementation and the timing.

While auto duty policy controversy was raging, your association came up with duty verification sticker. What was the intention and level of compliance so far?

We wanted to form a synergy with the Nigeria Customs.

The service is saddled with the responsibility of collecting the duties and enforcement. We are business men, we can’t enforce it, but we are the stakeholders that will work with them for things to work out. But that depend on cooperation and collaboration. We are still trying to see how they can give us full cooperation to make it work. The verification sticker is one means of addressing many problems in auto business.

We are seeking the buying-in of Nigeria Customs; we will go a step further to seek the support of the presidency and the National Assembly on this issue. Duty verification sticker is designed to take care of many things, including security. We are collaborating with the Nigeria Police to ensure its success.

With the sticker, cases of stolen vehicles will be addressed. We are trying to build a strong data base for cars entering Nigeria and, by this, we will track stolen vehicles making its way into Nigeria. Our intention primarily is to ensure cases of stolen cars are minimised in the system so that whatever car that comes in is free from encumbrances.

On several occasions, your association put the problems in auto sector at the door step of Nigeria Automobile Council and, by extension, the council’s auto policy. Could you elaborate on this?

Yes. Why do we say so? You know the current duty being charged is to discourage importation of vehicles (fairly used vehicles). It was proposed by the same National Automotive Council. The idea behind higher duty policy is essentially to discourage people from bringing in fairly used cars so that the so called assembled Nigeria cars could fly. Essentially, people are left with no choice but to buy locally assembled vehicles. While formulating the policy, the council

failed to factor in affordability. They failed to realise that vehicles are not luxury, they are a necessity. You can’t move from one place to another without a vehicle. Looking at the importance of vehicle on that basis, it’s not a luxury, but an item of necessity and if people can’t afford the necessity, then we are in trouble. Don’t forget that the economy revolves around transportation – movement of goods and services from one place to the other.

There are alternatives to road transportation and, owning a car is not compulsory?

Tell me other types of transportation we have that are affordable to the masses. We can only limit it to three because the fourth one, transportation by water, is limited to certain places. So, we have air and railway. Now let’s compare, if you choose transportation by air, Nigeria’s population is estimated to be about 170 million. How many people can afford flying? Maybe just one per cent. How do you expect the remaining percentage to move? The railway is not yet a viable alternative.

So you’re left with only road transport, the most popular means of transportation available to larger per cent of people and the only means of transportation at the disposal of government to grow the economy.

It’s wrong to introduce a policy capable of hurting the only means of transportation available to the larger populace. If you want to touch such area, you must put something in place. Let me cite South Africa as an example.

The rail system in that country works over 75 per cent. If you have a car you will prefer parking it to use train. Why wasting your energy and time on driving? You just take a stroll to bus stop and pick a train, which operates on scheduled movement. Do we have such here? No. Before you bring a policy, you have to consider existing alternatives.

Introducing high duty on fairly used imported cars is one way of ‘killing’ road transportation system. Most of the vehicles you see on the roads belong to individuals. If they can’t afford it any longer, then what happens? Invariably you have kill transportation. That policy is injurious to the economy, it’s one policy that is ill timed. You are yet to sort out infrastructure on ground, which will aid easy movement of people from point A to point B.

Did you table your objection to the introduction of higher duty on importation of fairly used vehicles to government and the Council?

Yes we did. And on many occasions in conferences and workshops, we made our position known to them. The way our country operates, when some people are hell bent on achieving a particular policy and they have government support, they go the extra mile to disprove your position before government.

But this is plain truth – in black and white. The people behind this policy should be able to see that it won’t work. You want to do something to help me, yet you’re trying to deprive me of that single item that is important to my life, an item of necessity. How will it work that way? In our paper presentation to the National Assembly, we made our position very clear. Look, we are not against the policy, what we are against is the timing and implementation. People must live before a policy can survive. A policy is for people and not people for the policy, we made this known in all the interfaces we had with them.

What is your take on Nigeria Customs’ policy banning vehicle importation across land boarder?

We were not consulted in respect of the policy banning importation of cars through land boarders. The Comptroller General of Customs gave reasons for its introduction, key among them being to block revenue leakages. We would have kicked against it if we were consulted.

There are steps to take in blocking revenue leakages without resorting to shutting the borders. We made this position known when we met with the Comptroller General and he agreed that we ought to have been consulted. We told him that closing the borders will not solve the problem. It even aggravated smuggling to an extent.

To conceive such a policy, you ought to have in place good implementation strategy. In the absence of good implementation strategy, there is the likelihood that people within the system could attempt scuttling the plan.

This is why it’s important to seek the buy- in of stakeholders. It will interest you to know that these goods come in with the knowledge of some Customs officers. That is why we said without collaboration, it will be very difficult.

If you look at the landmass of this country, how many Customs officers do we have to man them? We all know what happens even when they try to accost a car on the road. Before you know it, public sympathy comes in to play. That is why we always advocate partnership. The Nigerian police, on many occasions, seek our cooperation in enforcing rules that have something to do with vehicles.

What is your suggestion to the Federal Government as a stakeholder in auto industry?

Roads are not built in a day says a popular expression.

We must start from somewhere and what do we do? Every patriotic Nigerians will want to see the economy grow. We must cultivate the idea of consulting with stakeholders in areas government want to introduce policy.

The first thing to do is to present your idea, let the people be part of the policy; let it be their policy, so that they will be part of implementing it and they will support it. If you want to encourage patronage of made in Nigeria cars, like the cars being assembled by Peugeot Assembly Nigeria (PAN), you have to make the price competitive, you will discover there will be massive patronage.

That way, you are not forcing anybody to do anything, people key in naturally. You don’t force people to patronise a particular item that has no option. Nigeria is not a population of 20 million people, so you must put infrastructure as a consideration. If people can’t get cars from abroad, they should be comforted with good transportation system that will serve them.

The major problem with transportation is lack of good infrastructure, which people can fall back on. So long as the borders are there and people are assigned to man them and no infrastructure, the desire to own a car becomes a necessity. When it becomes a necessity, people will always look for ways to work around it. Don’t forget that no matter how you feel, a regime is made popular by the people. If you want to give me food and I said ‘no I’m not eating,’ it will be difficult to force it down to my throat. There is need to consult properly with stakeholders in a sector before introducing a policy.

What should be done to bring the cost of cars to an affordable level?

Two things are responsible and one of them is outside the control of government, which is foreign exchange rate. Government did not have much power on the exchange rate. Also, if government can’t do much on it, it can do something on tariff and levy.

That is why in the proposal we submitted to government we stated that what they are charging now is too high. And the idea came from theAutomotive Council; the policy is inimical to the auto industry. Paying as much as 70 per cent on a car is outrageous. You pay 35 per cent on a car of N1 million, meaning that you are to pay N 350,000 and this is beside other little charges that will be added. At the end of the day, the cheapest car costs between N900,000 and N1 million.

That is to say, for the least cost cars, you will be paying between N 400,000 and N 450,000. So, if you add it up, it will be in the region of N1 million and above. Don’t forget that many graduates now engage in driving, especially kabu-kabu, just to eke out a living.

There is a wide gap in the transport sector that people need to fill up, but when they cannot afford to buy cars you know what can come out of it. We already have high rate of unemployment and most graduates take to driving as a means of survival. Hiking duty tariff is worsening the plight for the unemployed that want to take to driving as survival strategy.

