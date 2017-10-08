Badminton players converge in Nasarawa

Over 20 badminton clubs in Nigeria yesterday converged in the ancient town of Nasarawa, for a three-day tournament.

The event, put together by the of Nasarawa State chapter of the Badminton Association of Nigeria in honour of stakeholders of the game, was graced by the association’s Board of Trustee (BOT), Mai Bade, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Umar.

Nasarawa State Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Jibril Ramalan Abubakar, told Sunday Telegraph yesterday in Lafia, the state capital that adequate arrangement, have been put in place to achieve a hitch free tournament.

He said that aside the coveted trophy that will be won, various awards will be given to deserving personalities that have contributed in the development of Badminton, this will be be done during the competition slated to begin fully from October 13 to15.

The chairman explained that the aim of the tournament is to foster unity among the diverse ethnic nationalities in the country, and urged both the state and federal governments to support the game of badminton to move to the next level of development.

