Bagudu harps on Muslim doctors for Kebbi hospitals

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, yesterday harped on the need for Muslim doctors in the state’s hospitals, saying that only Muslim doctors would rescue the state’s health institutions. He said the state would be collaborating with the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN) in lifting up the state’s healthcare delivery system.

The governor made the remark at the weekend while addressing members of the association at the Presidential Hall, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital. He urged them to come to the rescue of his state from dearth of doctors and nurses in its hospitals as well as health centres across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Members of the association were in Kebbi State for their annual general meeting. Governor Bagudu, who sought for the association’s assistance, said such doctors and nurses would be working in more than 980 health facilities across 225 wards in the state. He lamented that Kebbi State was suffering in that sector and so needed help. He said: “Last but not the least, it is important to mobilise Muslims to study medicine and become health professionals. Because that is the area we suffered most in this part of the world. We don’t have medical professionals in Kebbi both male and female.

Like this: Like Loading...