Banks deploy more off-site ATMs

With the tough times pushing deposit money banks (DMBs) to adopt cost cutting measures, including scaling down on their branch networks, some of the lenders now seem to have embarked on an aggressive deployment of off-site Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), investigation by New Telegraph has revealed.

Off-site ATMs are machines that are in public places (other than the premises of the owning bank), connected to a data system and related equipment and activated by a bank customer to withdraw cash and other banking services.

Findings by New Telegraph in Lagos show an upsurge in banks’ ATM galleries at shopping malls, hospitals, government organisations, markets, bus stations, filling stations and all such places where foot-traffic or movement of people is high.

Industry sources attributed the increase in the offsite ATMs to banks’ adjustment to the tough times.

The sources explained that although most banks have drastically scaled down plans to build new branches due to the harsh economy, the need to serve existing clients and attract new customers in a cost effective way was the main reason why banks were deploying off site ATMs at a fast pace.

A top official of a new generation bank who did not want to be named confirmed that the drive by banks to deploy more off site ATMs was strategic decision driven by the need to cut costs.

He said: “It is virtually the same cost of running ATMs in your branch that applies for running the off-site ATMs. The only additional cost is the cost of moving cash to the offsite machines. But if you agree favourable terms with your cash-in-transit (CiT) company, then you can go ahead and deploy off-site, because you will cover your cost. This is because Nigerians use ATMs a lot and if you can deploy in an area that is secure and has a lot of foot-traffic where people that are not your customers will use your ATM, then you can actually make some money.”

He, however, explained that banks usually carry out serious research before deciding on the locations for their off-site ATMs.

According to him, “factors that are considered include communication and power infrastructure, threat scale for vandalism and/or crime, ease of servicing an ATM and the competition factor (if there are multiple ATMs in the same location).”

Also, an Assistant Manager at a Tier 2 bank said: “Many banks seem to be investing the funds they saved from not opening new branches in purchasing ATMs that they install in off-site locations. Although it is helping to reduce the pressure on ATMs on banks’ premises, there are a lot of risks associated with this development. For instance, apart from the risks involved in moving cash to such ATMs, there is also the concern that fraudsters will target offsite ATMs with the hope that they will be able to install devices that can collect bank customers card details without being detected.”

The bank official also noted that the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s policy on the N65 ATM charge had made the deployment of off-site ATMs an attractive option for banks.

The CBN and the Bankers’ Committee re-introduced the N65 ATM fee on September 1, 2014, almost two years after they had scrapped a N100 ATM charge in December 2012. They explained then that instead of the N100 per withdrawal charge, customers using other banks’ ATMs would now pay N65 after the third withdrawal from such machines within a month.

New Telegraph recently reported that in order to push bank customers into exceeding the three withdrawals in a month from other banks’ ATMs, some lenders now configure their ATMs to dispense not more than N10,000 at every withdrawal for customers who insert ATM cards belonging to other financial institutions into the machines.

It was further gathered that such banks usually carry out this action at weekends when the volume of ATM withdrawals are high.

Interestingly, a study entitled: “Global ATM Market and Forecasts to 2021” carried out by Retail Banking Research (RBR), an international financial research firm, shows that globally, the share of ATMs located away from bank branches rose to 51per cent in 2015.

The study also found that faced with rising operating expenses and fewer customers visiting their branches, banks in developed markets are streamlining their branch networks and turning to off-site ATMs as a more cost-efficient customer service channel.

RBR’s study shows that in newer markets too, banks often see ATMs as a less costly alternative to branches. In countries with large rural populations, where it would not be feasible to open a branch in each small town or village, the ATM is often the first and only physical point of contact between banks and their customers. Off-site machines serve as an important tool in efforts to increase financial inclusion and compete for new customers.

Significantly, the study further noted that as well as reducing costs for banks, off-site ATMs can be a lucrative revenue generator.

A report released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Scheme (NIBSS) revealed that there were 17,594 bank ATMs in the country as at first quarter of 2017.

NIBSS also stated that ATMs’ total transaction volume in first quarter of 2017 was 179 million, while total transaction value within the same period closed at N1.5 trillion.

It will be recalled that NIBSS had disclosed that there was a total number of 17,398 ATMs in the industry in 2016, and that 607 million total transaction volume was recorded between January and December 2016, while total transaction value of N4.9 trillion was recorded during the period.

