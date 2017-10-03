Banks, insider abuse and CBN’s riot act

The recent call to banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to check insider abuse is bound to change a lot of things.

The financial sleaze in the banking sector of recent, which, unfortunately, is perpetrated by trusted insiders, does not just threaten confidence in the system, but also presents a general picture of weak regulation.

Good or bad, the latest directive, if followed to the letter, would place the banks in a satisfactorily healthy position that is far from the current façade most of them display in their annual reports and imposing structures.

Through the same process, the country might begin to witness some sanity and the expected corporate governance culture in banks and, by extension, other institutions.

The situation becomes so precarious as fraud perpetrated by those at the lower rung are easily made public, while the ones involving board members and management staff are usually concealed until such a time the effect begins to weigh down badly on the bank.

Prior to Emefiele’s directive, previous CBN governors and top government officials had reeled out similar directives, which, however, did not go beyond making official pronouncements without corresponding implementation.

Insider abuses have remained one of the devastating effects on Nigerian banks. Apart from promoting distrust in the industry, the effect, as a matter of fact, is mostly responsible for the shaky public perception.

To say the least, even with multi-billion naira structures and other assets on display, many Nigerian banks command little or no respect as previous investigations and reports had revealed that most of them have been heavily weighed down by non-performing loans that were given out under very questionable circumstances and approved by board members.

In strong terms, Emefiele is of the view that institutions with sound corporate governance and effective board oversights are more resilient to shocks and operate more profitably.

The tragic irony in all of this, however, is the involvement of top management officials as well as board members with overbearing influence in some of the banks. This certainly is not healthy for the system.

Not until the immediate past CBN governor, now Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, opened the rot to the public, a development that sadly involved those who should be trusted, abuse of corporate governance process in banks was thought to be the pastime of junior workers.

Today, the image of one of the new generation banks, which thrived or was perceived to be thriving in the past, is hanging onto a straw due to frivolous and reckless borrowing by one of its directors.

Sadly too, reports have shown that those saddled with the responsibility of screening most of these documents internally are sometime compromised until external auditors are invited.

It took the engagement of a firm for a forensic audit of one of the banks’ IT platform and management information systems before it was revealed that the bank operated two sets of financial books with N280 billion in suspense accounts with total exposure to one of the directors at about N70 billion.

It is clear in this circumstance that he used his position as a major director of the bank to obtain loans well above the regulatory thresholds.

In the wake of the 2009 global financial crisis, some of the banks were discovered to have suffered heavy financial crisis due to abuse of regulatory order where managing directors got involved in unhealthy investment in capital market transaction without the knowledge of shareholders and major stakeholders.

In the current dispensation, Emefiele is certainly taking the right step by promising to pick the scapegoat from the top as he attributes the rot to failure of banks’ boards to carry out their oversight functions by checking management excessive risk taking, conflict of interest, undue concentration on short term gains and excessive executive compensation fundamentally affect the ability of financial institutions to meet their core mandates.

Traditionally, a safe and sound financial system is dependent on the quality of corporate governance practices, which in turn depends on the quality of the board of directors and their ability to discharge their responsibilities honourably.

It is on this premise that independent bank directors are expected to rise up to their responsibilities and be the conscience of their institutions in the interest of depositors and minority shareholders.

It is, however, unfortunate that in a bid to benefit from the criminal arrangement, those who should oversee and protect the system don’t only look the other way, but are also deeply involved in the sleaze.

We believe the position of the apex bank in all of this is clear, not just with regard to the banking sector, but the entire corporate world as weak governance ensures the erosion of whatever such institution stands for and the only way to make sure that banks remain strong is by ensuring that strong governance exists.

We are also of the opinion that the apex bank should begin to implement naming and shaming of indicted directors instead of quietly allowing them to resign from the board.

