BANTU releases Lagos Barbie official video

Award winning the 13 piece band BANTU has released the official video to “Lagos Barbie”, the first single off their new album “Agberos International”.

The playful visuals follow a hair obsessed lady who unwittingly finds herself time travelling through several decades, while trying to get her hair weave fixed.

Directed by Bolaji Kekere-Ekun (37th State), the video features actress Nengi Adoki in the lead role alongside members of the 13-piece BANTU collective, led by Ade Bantu.

According to the band, the tongue in cheek chorus that calls on ladies to “wave your weaves in the air” is a commentary on the habitual love of wigs and weaves by women in Lagos.

“We are aware of the absurdity of this message, knowing that no serious-minded Lagos big girl who spends a fortune keeping her ‘Barbie’ looks would want to wave it in the air, but we also know that they lyrics are such that will make everyone pause and think ‘hold on, wait a minute. Did I just hear right?’”

