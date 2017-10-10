Baru to Kachikwu: You lied on $25bn contracts allegation

…says minister’s approval not needed for contract award

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has fired back at the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, declaring that the minister lied with his claims.

The NNPC GMD stated that Kachikwu’s allegations were baseless and lack substance.

Kachikwu had accused Baru of violating due process in the award of contracts worth $25 billion with his refusal to consult him or the NNPC board. But Baru yesterday accused the minister of misleading the public by creating the impression that the contracts were for procurement of goods, works or services. He maintained that the contracts were “a list of approved off-takers of Nigerian crude oil of all grades and suppliers of petroleum products of equivalent value,” which does not carry any value. The NNPC GMD said he was not obliged to review the contracts with the minister before execution.

Kachikwu, in a leakedletter dated August 30, 2017 to President Muhammadu Buhari, also alleged that Baru had, for one year of his reign at the NNPC, humiliated him with his insubordination and disregard for his office as the Chairman of NNPC board. The minister had said the Crude Term contracts valued at over $10 billion and Direct Sale and Direct Purchase (DSDP) contracts valued at over $5 billion were never reviewed or discussed with him as NNPC Board Chairman. He said that other contracts handled that way included Ajaokuta-Kaduna- Kano pipeline valued at approximately $3 billion.

However, Baru declared that Kachikwu erroneously placed $15 billion on both the Crude Term Contract and DSDP agreements, which, in fact, have no specific “values attached to each transaction to warrant the values of $10 billion and $5 billion respectively placed on them in the claim of Dr. Kachikwu.”

Baru, who stated that his reaction was in response to the order given by President Buhari to him and management of the state-owned oil firm “to consider and respond expeditiously to the allegations,” said NNPC’s law and rules did not require a review or discussion with the Minister of State or the NNPC Board on contractual matters. Baru stated that what was important in processing and approving contracts was the President in his executive capacity or as Minister of Petroleum or the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“There are, therefore, situations where all that is required is the approval of the NNPC Tenders’ Board while, in other cases, based on the threshold, the award must be submitted for presidential approval. Likewise, in some instances it is FEC approval that is required.

“It should be noted that for both the Crude Term Contract and the Direct Sale and Direct Purchase (DSDP) agreements, there are no specific values attached to each transaction to warrant the values of $10 billion and $5 billion respectively placed on them in the claim of Dr. Kachikwu. “It is, therefore, inappropriate to attach arbitrary values to the shortlists with the aim of classifying the transactions as contracts above NNPC Tenders Board limit.

They are merely the shortlisting of prospective off-takers of crude oil and suppliers of petroleum products under agreed terms. “These transactions were not required to be presented as contracts to the Board of NNPC and, of course, the monetary value of any crude oil eventually lifted by any of the companies goes straight into the federation account and not to the company,” Baru said in a statement signed by Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division.

The NNPC GMD also faulted the minister’s claim that he was never involved in the 2017/2018 contracting process for the Crude Oil Term Contracts. “Dr. Kachikwu was, in fact, expressly consulted by the GMD and his recommendations were taken into account in following through the laid down procedure. Thus, for him to turn around and claim that “…these major contracts were never reviewed or discussed with me…” is most unfortunate to say the least,” he said. The corporation said that the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) had also clarified that NNPC Tenders Board (NTB) was not the same as NNPC Board.

“The governing board (NNPC Board) is responsible for approval of work programmes, corporate plans and budgets, while the NTB is responsible for approval of day-to-day procurement implementation.

“From the foregoing, the allegations were baseless and due process has been followed in the various activities. “Furthermore, it is established that apart from the AKK project and NPDC production service contracts, all the other transactions mentioned were not procurement contracts. The NPDC production service contracts have undergone due process, while the AKK contract that requires FEC approval has not reached the stage of contract award,’’ the NNPC said.

Baru’s response was silent on the strained working relationship between him and the minister, and his absence at meetings. When contacted, Ughamadu said that the contract issue “is the most critical. We will respond to other allegations too, but the contract issue is the most critical.”

Like this: Like Loading...