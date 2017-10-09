Battle for PDP chair

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elective convention is holding in December and the battle for the office of the National Chairman has begun in earnest. WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the jostle and copious intrigues trailing the plum opposition party job

After surmounting a 14-month-long protracted crisis, the future of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is dependent and tied to its forthcoming National Convention slated for December 9. The December convention, which was proposed at the last non-elective convention of the party in Abuja, is expected to elect a new National Chairman of the party that will take over from the current Caretaker Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

The last bid of the party to elect a new national chairman hits the rock following its botched convention in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State in 2016. Although the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has already approved the zoning of the presidential ticket to the north and the chairmanship of the party to the south, the crux of the intrigue hanging around the party is where the pendulum will swing among the three zones that make up the Southern zone – South -East, South-West and South-South.

Expectedly, the make or mar race for the PDP top job has threw up interests from stalwarts of the party, thereby revving up political activity in the party and by extension, the polity. However, these interests are not without commitments as the various gladiators within and even outside the party are courting the aspirants on terms of agreement before support.

In fact, the alignments and realignments within the power blocs in the last one month has been quite immense. While this cannot be termed as abnormal in politics, analysts are however concerned that the repercussion of such smash and grab style, may return the party to its inglorious era of crisis, since the various strides for the office are mainly aimed at the 2019 presidential ticket of the party.

The birth of PDP

Although the Peoples Democratic Party berthed as a political party in 1998, it’s actual foundation started in 1997. With the then head of state, Gen. Sanni Abacha, painfully baring his fangs on the Nigerian state, the country was passing through a phase that was aptly described by some as “the dark ages.”

By 1997, the nation was in complete comatose: the human rights record was appalling, the economy has nosedived, open sycophancy was the meal ticket in politics, and on the intentional arena, Nigeria, which is the most popular black nation in the continent, had been reduced to a pariah state.

Expectedly, hitherto vocal men and women lost their voices overnight for the fear of the emperor’s sword. No one could look at his fiery face, except those who had navigated the popular ‘NADECO route’ to escape from their own country.

To cap up the decadence of the Abacha- led military government, the then five registered political parties, which were described by the late Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Bola Ige as the “five fingers of a leprous hand”, strangely adopted Abacha, a serving soldier, as their presidential candidate in the elections coming up.

While many were still trying to fully grasp the rationale, if any, behind such comical idea of blanket adoption, Abacha’s political goons came up with another first that completely turned the nation into a laughing stock.

The infamous ‘One Million Men March’ for Abacha where some politicians and youths, openly observed a march for Abacha’s civilian ambition, left sour taste in the mouth of concerned Nigerians. This was the sordid state of affairs in country until when former vice president, Dr. Alex Ekwwueme, led a group of politicians under the auspices of the All Politicians Summit, convened a meeting in 1997 to find a solution to the festering Abacha dictatorship. Although the meeting was brutally dispersed by the regime’s security apparatus, Ekwueme and his ilk were however not deterred but continued to rally notable political figures of different ideological leanings under a new platform called ‘Institute of Civil Society’.

As fate will have it, Abacha’s death in June 1998, changed the political tide in the country and the group of political leaders, 18 of them initially, and later became what was known as the G-34, decided to metamorphosed from a pressure group to a political group.

The G-34, which is an array of eminent personalities which cut across different elite class – military, business, political, bureaucratic, eventually formed the PDP in August 1998 to contest for power in the newly unveiled electoral schedule of the military administration.

Thus, its been 19 years of existence for the PDP out of which 16 was spent in Aso Rock villa, it is only left to be seen how the forthcoming chairmanship contest can accentuate the party’s drive towards returning to the centre.

The long nights of crisis

It has been an eventful post-2015 general elections experience for the PDP. With the 2015 general election defeat claiming several causalities including the party’s former chairman, Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu, the party walked through the path of crisis and lost many of its members and leaders to the APC.

Aside been a party in opposition after 16 years in the saddle of the country’s leadership, the party in the last 365 days or thereabout, became shadow of itself and made to walked through the valley of the shadow of death. What started like a minor battle of interest in the South-West, dovetailed to other chapters and zones of the states before permanently situating itself at the national level of the party.

From one court to another, the two gladiators in the crisis- Senators Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi, ensured that the newspapers had enough of the melodrama on their pages on a daily basis.For analysts, the party’s internal crisis gave a field day to the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and they also averred that the woeful performance of the PDP in Edo and Ondo states gubernatorial elections has direct link with the bickering within the party.

As a result of the bickering, the party experienced two known botched conventions within the last two years. The seven-man caretaker committee was put in place in Port Harcourt on May 21, 2016, following a court order which bars PDP from conducting elections into the national chairman, national secretary and national auditor positions at its national convention.

Apart from Makarfi, other members of the committee are Senator Ben Obi, Secretary, Senator Abdul Ningi, Senator Odion Ugbesia, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Hajiya Aisha Aliyu and Barrister Kabir Usman. But the Supreme Court ruling of July 12 was able to salvage what was left of the party ruins. Whilst the party has moved away from the premises of the courts, the titans in the party are in the political turf with the forthcoming convention to put the party in order ahead of the 2019 race.

The zoning conundrum

Prior to the landmark intervention of the apex court, the leaders of the party from the south, precisely on August 4, 2016, decided to micro zoned the various National Working Committees (NWC) positions for the sake of convenience.

The stakeholders decided to narrowed the positions allocated to the South by the party at its May 2016 National Convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The convention had zoned its chairmanship seat to the Southern part of the country, just as the 2019 presidential ticket was also zoned to the North.

At the meeting attended by governors, National Assembly members and former ministers, and other leaders in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, the party leaders agreed to zone the National Chairmanship position of the party to the South-West geopolitical zone.

The Southern stakeholders of the party also agreed to zone the positions of national treasurer and deputy national publicity secretary to the South West. The leaders zoned the position of first deputy National Chairman, National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Woman Leader and Deputy National Auditor to the South-South. The South- East zone got the National Organising Secretary, National Youth Leader and Deputy National Financial Secretary.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said despite the zoning of the positions, any party member willing to contest any position was free to do so. Regardless of the micro zoning for convenience, the PDP constitution only recognizes North and South zoning arrangement; nothing disqualifies any qualified aspirant from the zone, not necessarily where it may have been micro zoned, from contesting for any office that might be zoned to such area. According to the party, this is to enlarge the political scope, and not to prevent anyone from exercising his franchise.

However, the agitating question on the minds of members and stakeholders in the party is whether the Southern micro-zoning arrangement done in Port Harcourt still stands or event has overtaken it? If its still the working agenda for the zone, why are the leaders not accentuating it?

Or was it part of the irreconcilable elements that the party has to do with away it? Is it only the chairmanship position ceded to South-West at the Port Harcourt meeting that will be reviewed or other NWC positions are also being thrown open or reconsidered for reallocation? Answers to these imperative questions will surely attest to the fact whether the PDP has really reinvent itself or just packaging itself for the big challenge ahead.

Who are the delegates?

Irrespective of the direction that stakeholders in the party may zoned the respective positions in the party, the final verdict on who emerge victorious rest with the delegates to the convention. According to Chapter 4, Part X of the party’s constitution, the establishment and composition of the convention as stipulated in the party’s ground norm as delegates are the national chairman, who shall chair the convention and other members of the national executive committee.

Others listed in the schedule as delegates include members of the party in the National Assembly; state governors and deputy governors, who are members of the party; all its governorship candidates (as automatic delegates); members of the party in state houses of assembly; members of the Board of Trustees; members of the zonal working committee and state party chairmen and secretaries, including those of the Federal Capital Territory.

Also involved in the selection process of new leaders for the party at the convention are the state women and youth leaders, party chairmen at the local government areas, one national delegate from each local government area, all elected local government chairmen, former members of the NWC, who are still members of the party and former deputy presidents of the Senate and former deputy Speakers of the House of representatives, who are still members of the PDP.

The intrigues

The imprecision over which part of the zone in the South would produce the national chairman of the party is a looming doom that the party may have to quickly curtail. The South, as defined by the party, includes: South-South, South-West and South-East. Both South-South and South-East has produced chairmen in the 19 year existence of the party, but South-West has never had a shot at the party’s plum job.

Amid rumors of possible hijack of the slot by either South-South or South-East, the leaders of the party in the South-West are bent on slugging it out with the other zone to ensure that the next National Convention of the party produces one of its own.

“The South-West is not taking this lightly and we may have to go the hard way because our appeal to reason and morality appear not be working. The body language of our brothers in the South-South and South-East appears they are working to answer and this will not be condoned,” a chieftain of the party in the South-West told the New Telegraph. Regardless of zoning issues, there are presently two schools of thoughts in the party over the chairmanship seat.

The first reasoning believes that the party needs an experienced hand to steer its ship ahead of the crucial 2019 general election. Those in this line of thought averred that the likes of Chief Bode George, who was a former deputy national chairman of the party, readily come into sight in this regard.

In the converse, there are those who opine that the crisis that plagued the party was as a result of the action and inaction of the older folks, hence, the need to inject fresh, young blood into the affairs of the party because that is the new trend in global modern politics. Interestingly, the Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has a soft spot in the latter line of thought. “With all due respect to the elderly people in this party, they must take the backstage. People are tired of seeing the same old faces again.

They are our leaders and we love them, but they should take the backstage,” he said. Meanwhile, there are insinuations that the leadership of the party is not totally averse to the South-West producing the next chairman of the party.

A leader of the party said: “Some of our governors don’t want the next chairman from the South-West because they view the zone as being very weak in the political equation of the 2019 election. The zone has only one governor and he is leaving in 2018. They perceived it as not to be politically expedient to put the chairmanship in the South-West on only moral grounds.

“The party does not have a sitting president, a truly elected chairman is expected to fill that void. There is nothing to build on in the South-West and the battle of wits there may escalate further if one of the gladiators is elected. He will surely use the position to settle political scores.

That is one of the many reasons why the leaders are quietly working in the South-South, which has four sitting governors to present a candidate. But they are doing it behind the scene in order not to rock the boat.

This is what Raymond Dokpesi got wind of that made him to rescutitate his campaign. Also, Prince Uche Secondus and Peter Odili are also in the picture from the zone.” Speaking further, the chieftain said there are plans to do some horse trading over the zoning and some South-West chieftains of the party who doesn’t want their rivals to pick up the job, have signified their willingness to support any consensus from the South-South.

Whether or not the party zoned to any part of the South, it’s a common knowledge that the PDP governors, may likely decide where the pendulum will swing at the end of the day. However, given the infant politics the governors played that led to the crisis that brought the PDP to its knees, its apparent that it might not be an altogether smooth sailing for them at the December Convention.

The expectations

During the 16 year sojourn of the PDP in Aso Rock, the onus of responsibility on charting a focus and management of the party wasn’t solely rested on the chairman or the NWC members. Rather, the sitting president input on who gets what, when and how, makes a big difference in the party. However, the table has turned and the party, more than anything is in dare need of leadership, which is expected to be provided by whoever is appointed at its forthcoming December Convention.

No doubt, the expectations are huge and time is not friendly to the party at all. Between when a new national chairman will be appointed in December and the next general elections in 2019, is approximately 13 months. Regardless, the new man at the helms of affair is expected in such a short period to sail the party’s ship to harbor.

Aside the medium term goal of superintending over the process of fielding a widely accepted presidential candidate who will be able to rub shoulders with President Muhammadu Buhari, if he is contesting or any other candidate, the new chairman must on the immediate ensure the healing of the party through an all encompassing reconciliation and harmonization.

With its agenda of winning back the hearts and minds of Nigerians ahead of the 2019 general elections, the party needs a leader with strong sense of persuasion which can quickly initiate a thorough comprehensive rebranding of the former ruling party.

The aspirants Chief Bode George

BG, as he is fondly called by his admirers, launched his campaign in Lagos on Friday. George is regarded as the backbone of the party in Lagos State. When it comes to administration and know-how in party politics, he surely fits the bill. He has served the PDP in different capacity, including the Director-General of a presidential campaign. He was at various times the national vice-chairman, South-West zone of the PDP and later, the deputy national chairman of the party.

Under his leadership as the National Vice-Chairman of the party, the South-West recorded what was termed a tsunami victory in the zone, winning five states of the six in the zone at the 2003 general elections. Prior to joining politics, Chief Olaode Ibiyinka George was a former military administrator of Ondo State, and later Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority. George was born on November 21, 1945 in Lagos. He earned a B.Sc and MBA from the University of Lagos.

George became a Commodore in the Nigerian Navy, and was appointed Military Governor of Ondo State (1988–1990). He became Principal Staff Officer, to General Oladipo Diya when the latter was Chief of General Staff, between 1993 and 1997.

George was also a Director at the Nigerian National War College (NWC). He was once an ally of ex-president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Although he is in his early 70’s, it is believed in many quarters that his type of grip and sense of discipline is what the party needs to move to the next level and mark meaningful mark in the 2019 general election. For other contenders from the South-West, the exposure, popularity, charisma and appeal that George is bringing to the table is what will make them play catch-up to him in the race for the plum job.

However, his Achilles Heel might be his frankness on issues as he is one man who is not afraid to say his mind on issues he feels passionate about. Also, the age factor may also be another minus for the PDP chieftain. Head or tail, if there is anyone that can move the PDP needle to the next level, it is Bode George.

Jimi Agbaje

No doubt, the pharmacist turned politician has carved a signature for himself in the narration of Lagos politics especially with his simplistic version of politicking, but that was not enough to give him the key to the Lagos House, Alausa. Whilst the path to his emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP was as tortuous as the substantive election, Agbaje was able to ride on the back of the party’s leader in the state, Chief Bode George, before getting the ticket ahead of the former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro. After months of political lull, Agbaje hits the headline when he decided to contest the PDP National Chairman seat with his political godfather, George.

While many see it as an affront, the resolute Lagos PDP governorship candidate called the bluff and was on his way to clinching the plum opposition party job before the convention was called off. After calling off the convention, not much was heard from Agbaje as regards party politics as he has lie dormant from politics but has been a regular face in social functions, conferences and summits. However, there are insinuations that he will still throw his hat into the ring for the plum job and that those who brought him forward are considering him as a second choice. While it is not clear whether the power bloc that pushed him out for the race will still give him the support or not, is another kettle of fish.

Gbenga Daniel

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, is one of the aspirants being tipped to take over the Wadata House from the next national convention of the party. In the run-up to the botched convention, a group made up of former and serving Governors, National Assembly members and committee of Ex-Ministers known as ‘Reformers’, were on the back of the former governor to throw his hat into the ring.

Clearly, OGD, as he is fondly called by his supporters, is a big factor in the equation if the battle is narrowed to the South-West, however, the current brickbat between him and his ex-ally, Senator Buruji Kashamu, may negatively affect his chances. Regardless, Daniels is highly experienced and connected to steer the ship of the opposition.

The recent endorsement of former head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida, appears to be an enhancement of his chances and this might likely hunt other aspirants. However, his feud with Senator Buruji Kashamu, who sees him as someone who should not be trusted, may be his Achilles heel.

Bode Olajumoke

The modest former presidential aspirant from Ondo State is being considered for the plum job owing to its neutrality and decent style of politics. Born in 1944, Olajumoke, who is a member of PDP BoT, was elected as senator in the fifth (2003–2007) National Assembly, where he represented Ondo North Senatorial District, and was re-elected in 2007.

Tunde Adeniran

If there is any aspirant that has been consistent with the PDP since the party was created, it is the former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran. Aside being a founding member of the PDP, Adeniran has served the party in various capacities.

He recently declared his ambition in Abuja Prof Adeniran was chairman of the Electoral Panel for the party’s 2011 National Convention and Deputy Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Organisation last year. He was also the Chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee in 1999 and member of various Electoral Panels and Reconciliation Committees of the party between 1999 and 2001. He was also member of the Presidential Campaign Council (2010 – 11) and Chairman of the Screening Committee of the Edo State PDP 2016 Governorship Primary, among other key positions.

A scholar of repute, Adeniran is an eminent professor of Political Science. He retired from the University of Ibadan. He was a prominent union leader as a university teacher. Adeniran was a member of the Political Bureau. He was a MAMSER Executive Director.

Raymond Dokpesi

The media mogul has never hidden his desire to lead the main opposition party. During the botched conventions, he was one of the leading candidates in the race. According to him, the party requires a courageous, visionary and committed chairman to lead it into the 2019 election. Although the zoning appears to be against him as he is from the South- South, it is not also clear who his backers in the party are.

Uche Secondus

He is an ally of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike. Popularly called ‘Total’ because of his unwavering loyalty to the party, Secondus appears to be the consensus of the party in the South-South zone. Although he has not officially declared his interest to run for the plum job, the whispers around the zone is that he is the PDP chairman in waiting.

S’West deserves national chairmanship- Olafeso

South-West chairman of the PDP, Olorogun Eddy Olafeso, said: “When you take into consideration the history of the party from 1999, all the five zones have been represented. The party has produced 12 chairmen and none is from the South- West. Our contribution to the party is enormous and that is why we believe that this is the time to tap into the huge voters presence in the zone. Lagos alone registered over 7.1million voters and ditto for the remaining five zones of the state.

If you look at the general elections result since 1999, you will find out that the South West is the swing zone where elections are won and lost. It will serve the party extensively if equity is allowed to prevail and South-West is given the opportunity to produce the next chairman of the party.

“No matter the numbers of contestants from the zone, the leadership in the South -West will try its best to pick out the best. The party is resolute on its stance that we must improve on our internal democracy, we cannot deny anybody their inalienable rights to aspire for any position. We will provide very serious, unassailable candidates for the national convention and the remaining five zones can pick one out of those we present to the party.”

